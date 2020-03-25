By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pedigree Pouch Jelly Senior 12X100g

5(20)Write a review
image 1 of Pedigree Pouch Jelly Senior 12X100g
£ 4.00
£3.34/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete Pet Food for Senior Dogs.
  • Pedigree® offer a complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats
  • 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
  • Multipack of 12 x 100g Pedigree wet food for Adult domestic dogs
  • Mixed Selection in Jelly Pedigree, succulent cuisine, single serve pouches
  • Dog food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • 100% complete and balanced, Pedigree Wet dog food is not only nutritious but also makes for highly enjoyable everyday meals that will bring out their infectious enthusiasm.
  • In its easy-to-open Pouch format, it's perfect for a fresh healthy, easy meal you can serve in one go.
  • Simple chewy chunks which make delicious feeding for your special pets and helps towards their health and wellness.
  • Developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre, Pedigree dog food pouches have quality ingredients with all the essential nutrients to support optimal digestion, a healthy skin and coat, strong natural defenses and healthy bones.
  • Pedigree dog Pouches contain no artificial colorants, flavours or preservatives.
  • At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
  • Pedigree's complete range of tasty and healthy dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support, protect and spark all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
  • With a wide range of tasty, complete and balanced dog food meals, Pedigree has everything all dogs need to thrive. Meals that taste good in ways that get tails wagging, and feed the good in ways you can see.
  • 100% Complete and delicious wet dog food classics for indoor adult dogs
  • Easy-to-open individual packets, ideal for a fresh healthy meal, on its own or on top of dry canine food
  • Nutrition for dogs that helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and strong natural defenses
  • Dog food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre
  • This pet food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 1.2KG
  • Vitamin E to help support his immune system, so he's ready for anything
  • Natural fibres to help keep his insides healthy so he always feels his best
  • Zinc & sunflower oil containing omega 6, known to support a healthy skin & coat
  • Calcium to support healthy bones
  • No added sugar

Information

Storage

Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Recommendation
  • Pouch Only: 5kg, 10+* 3 1/2; Pouch + Dry Food: 2 / + 40 g
  • Pouch Only: 10kg, 10+* 6; Pouch + Dry Food: 3 / + 75 g
  • Pouch Only: 20kg, 10+* 10 1/2; Pouch + Dry Food: 5 / + 125 g
  • We recommend to feed a mix of Wet PEDIGREE® and Dry PEDIGREE® complete food.
  • *From this age your dog can be regarded as 'senior'.
  • 87 kcal/100 g
  • Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase and adjust amounts according to your pet's needs. For overweight dogs reduce daily amount. For more information on feeding your dog, please contact our Consumer Careline or visit our website. Fresh water should always be available.
  • Easy-to-open pouch
  • Perfect for a fresh meal, providing healthy nutrition for all your dog's needs. Simply unzip the pouch and serve immediately.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Mars Petcare UK,
  • PO Box 9346,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • LE13 9DR.
  • IRL:

Return to

  • GB:
  • Mars Petcare UK,
  • PO Box 9346,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • LE13 9DR.
  • 0800 0133131
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    • 100% Complete and delicious wet dog food classics for indoor adult dogs
    • Easy-to-open individual packets, ideal for a fresh healthy meal, on its own or on top of dry canine food
    • Nutrition for dogs that helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and strong natural defenses
    • Dog food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre
    • This pet food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • 3x with Chicken
    • 3x with Beef
    • 3x with Poultry
    • 3x with Lamb

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%, including 4% Beef), Oils and Fats (0.5% Sunflower Oil), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.5% Dried Beet Pulp), Vegetable Protein Extracts

    Storage

    • Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:7
    Fat content:6
    Inorganic matter:2
    Crude fibres:0.3
    Moisture:82.5
    Calcium:0.35
    Vitamin D3:150 IU
    Vitamin E:50 mg
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.39 mg
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:5.7 mg
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:10 mg
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:5.6 mg
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:107 mg
    Cassia gum:2060 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    Technological additives:-
    • 100% Complete and delicious wet dog food classics for indoor adult dogs
    • Easy-to-open individual packets, ideal for a fresh healthy meal, on its own or on top of dry canine food
    • Nutrition for dogs that helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and strong natural defenses
    • Dog food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre
    • This pet food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • 3x with Chicken
    • 3x with Beef
    • 3x with Poultry
    • 3x with Lamb

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%, including 4% Lamb), Oils and Fats (0.5% Sunflower Oil), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.5% Dried Beet Pulp), Vegetable Protein Extracts

    Storage

    • Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:7
    Fat content:6
    Inorganic matter:2
    Crude fibres:0.3
    Moisture:82.5
    Calcium:0.35
    Vitamin D3:150 IU
    Vitamin E:50 mg
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.39 mg
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:5.7 mg
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:10 mg
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:5.6 mg
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:107 mg
    Cassia gum:2060 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    Technological additives:-
    • 100% Complete and delicious wet dog food classics for indoor adult dogs
    • Easy-to-open individual packets, ideal for a fresh healthy meal, on its own or on top of dry canine food
    • Nutrition for dogs that helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and strong natural defenses
    • Dog food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre
    • This pet food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • 3x with Chicken
    • 3x with Beef
    • 3x with Poultry
    • 3x with Lamb

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%, including 4% Chicken), Oils and Fats (0.5% Sunflower Oil), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.5% Dried Beet Pulp), Vegetable Protein Extracts

    Storage

    • Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:7
    Fat content:6
    Inorganic matter:2
    Crude fibres:0.3
    Moisture:82.5
    Calcium:0.35
    Vitamin D3:150 IU
    Vitamin E:50 mg
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.39 mg
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:5.7 mg
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:10 mg
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:5.6 mg
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:107 mg
    Cassia gum:2060 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    Technological additives:-
    • 100% Complete and delicious wet dog food classics for indoor adult dogs
    • Easy-to-open individual packets, ideal for a fresh healthy meal, on its own or on top of dry canine food
    • Nutrition for dogs that helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and strong natural defenses
    • Dog food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre
    • This pet food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • 3x with Chicken
    • 3x with Beef
    • 3x with Poultry
    • 3x with Lamb

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%, including 4% Poultry), Oils and Fats (0.5% Sunflower Oil), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.5% Dried Beet Pulp), Vegetable Protein Extracts

    Storage

    • Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:7
    Fat content:6
    Inorganic matter:2
    Crude fibres:0.3
    Moisture:82.5
    Calcium:0.35
    Vitamin D3:150 IU
    Vitamin E:50 mg
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.39 mg
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:5.7 mg
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:10 mg
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:5.6 mg
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:107 mg
    Cassia gum:2060 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    Technological additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

20 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Confusing instructions

5 stars

Have an 5month old minature wire haired dachound who loves the puppy pouches and small bite meal mix biscuits but I,m still confused on the amount of pouches and meal to give her.She,s not over weight and progressing well.Any tips please

Change the guidelines!

3 stars

The feeding guidelines are pathetic. Several folk have already asked what the units are. Why don't the instructions say? I found out what they were by coming to this site. That shouldn't be necessary. Anyway, what do you feed a puppy that only weighs one kilogram?

4 a day ??

4 stars

The table with the feeding guidelines on need clarifying: 4 what? for my 9 week puppy that will become a 7kg dog. I understand from the reviews that its 4 pouches per day but this seems a huge amount for my tiny puppy. She probably weighs less than 400g herself!!! She loves the food but won't be giving her 4 pouches a day.

wee dog loves it

5 stars

our 9 week old patterdale pup loves this but iam confused how much to give her as she only weighs 2lbs

Please update the feeding guideline chart

5 stars

My puppy loves this food and I’m happy that it is a complete diet for her for the time being up I’m not sure I’m feeding her enough surely 2 sachets a day for a tiny shi tszu pup is too much? Please can you advise?

Puppy pouches

5 stars

I bought this and I'm so happy I did, I will carry on buying it.

Super tasty, but need some advice!

5 stars

My 8 week old miniature dachshund is finding this product super tasty and I'm so pleased that she is enjoying it so quickly after feeding from mum. However, I'm still a little confused on how much to feed her as she doesn't even weigh 1kg yet and I'm worried about feeding too much. I'd like to combine the wet pouches with dry puppy food very soon so any help with this query would be very gratefully received! I would love to continue using this product, correctly :)

Puppy love

5 stars

I brought this for my puppy and he absolutely loves it. He sits nicely and waits for his food and then comes and says thank you with a cuddle afterwards

Lovely and fills puppy up for hours!

5 stars

Lovely and very filling fills puppy for hours and makes the puppy lively

Puppy loves it

5 stars

Our new puppy tucks in, clears the bowl, gets very excited when he sees the pouch. The required amount on the pack is not clear what it refers to, it indicates 6 but not if it is pouches, kg's, times the dogs weight!!. Had to check another reviews answer to find out it was pouches.

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Salami Dog Treats 5 X11g

£ 1.00
£18.19/kg

Pedigree Dog Food Pouches Meals in Gravy 12x100g

£ 4.00
£3.34/kg

Offer

Tesco Sausages Beef & Game Dog Treats 4 Sausages 70G

£ 1.00
£14.29/kg

Pedigree Multi Mix Schmackos 20 Sticks 144G

£ 1.65
£11.46/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here