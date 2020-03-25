Pedigree Pouch Jelly Senior 12X100g

Confusing instructions
Have an 5month old minature wire haired dachound who loves the puppy pouches and small bite meal mix biscuits but I,m still confused on the amount of pouches and meal to give her.She,s not over weight and progressing well.Any tips please
Change the guidelines!
The feeding guidelines are pathetic. Several folk have already asked what the units are. Why don't the instructions say? I found out what they were by coming to this site. That shouldn't be necessary. Anyway, what do you feed a puppy that only weighs one kilogram?
4 a day ??
The table with the feeding guidelines on need clarifying: 4 what? for my 9 week puppy that will become a 7kg dog. I understand from the reviews that its 4 pouches per day but this seems a huge amount for my tiny puppy. She probably weighs less than 400g herself!!! She loves the food but won't be giving her 4 pouches a day.
wee dog loves it
our 9 week old patterdale pup loves this but iam confused how much to give her as she only weighs 2lbs
Please update the feeding guideline chart
My puppy loves this food and I’m happy that it is a complete diet for her for the time being up I’m not sure I’m feeding her enough surely 2 sachets a day for a tiny shi tszu pup is too much? Please can you advise?
Puppy pouches
I bought this and I'm so happy I did, I will carry on buying it.
Super tasty, but need some advice!
My 8 week old miniature dachshund is finding this product super tasty and I'm so pleased that she is enjoying it so quickly after feeding from mum. However, I'm still a little confused on how much to feed her as she doesn't even weigh 1kg yet and I'm worried about feeding too much. I'd like to combine the wet pouches with dry puppy food very soon so any help with this query would be very gratefully received! I would love to continue using this product, correctly :)
Puppy love
I brought this for my puppy and he absolutely loves it. He sits nicely and waits for his food and then comes and says thank you with a cuddle afterwards
Lovely and fills puppy up for hours!
Lovely and very filling fills puppy for hours and makes the puppy lively
Puppy loves it
Our new puppy tucks in, clears the bowl, gets very excited when he sees the pouch. The required amount on the pack is not clear what it refers to, it indicates 6 but not if it is pouches, kg's, times the dogs weight!!. Had to check another reviews answer to find out it was pouches.