Pedigree Pouch Jelly Puppy Pack 12X100g

4.5(39)Write a review
image 1 of Pedigree Pouch Jelly Puppy Pack 12X100g
£ 4.00
£3.34/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Pedigree® offer a complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats
  • 100% Complete and Balanced wet dog food for puppies
  • 12 x 100g Pedigree puppy food pouches
  • Mixed Variety in Jelly wet puppy food
  • Pet food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservative
  • 100% complete and balanced, Pedigree Puppy Pouches are not only nutritious wet food for puppies, but also make for highly enjoyable everyday meals that will bring out their infectious enthusiasm.
  • In its easy-to-open Pouch format, it's perfect for a fresh healthy meal you can serve in one go.
  • Developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre, Pedigree puppy food has all the essential nutrients to support puppy growth, optimal digestion, a healthy skin and coat, strong natural defenses and healthy bones.
  • Pedigree Puppy Pouches contain no artificial colorants, flavours or preservatives.
  • At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
  • Pedigree's complete range of tasty and healthy dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support, protect and spark all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
  • With a wide range of tasty, complete and balanced dog food meals, Pedigree has everything all dogs need to thrive. Meals that taste good in ways that get tails wagging, and feed the good in ways you can see.
  • Green Dot
  • 100% Complete and delicious wet dog food for puppies
  • Easy-to-open pouches, perfect for a fresh healthy meal, on its own or on top of dry puppy food
  • With selected ingredients to give puppies 100% of the nutrition they need in their first months
  • Puppy food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre
  • This pet food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 1.2KG

Information

Storage

Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Recommendation
  • Age (months): 2, 5kg*: 4, 10kg*: 6, 20kg*: 9, Divided into meals: 4
  • Age (months): 4, 5kg*: 4 1/2, 10kg*: 8, 20kg*: 13, Divided into meals: 3
  • Age (months): 6, 5kg*: 4 1/2, 10kg*: 8, 20kg*: 13, Divided into meals: 3
  • Age (months): 12, 5kg*: Adult, 10kg*: Adult, 20kg*: 13, Divided into meals: 2
  • *Expected adult weight
  • We recommend to feed a mix of complete PEDIGREE® wet and dry food.
  • 100 kcal/100g
  • Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Poultry), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Cereals (including 0.7% Rice, Equivalent to 4% Cooked Rice), Oils and Fats (including 0.5% Sunflower Oil), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.5% Dried Beet Pulp), Vegetable Protein Extracts

    Storage

    • Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
    Protein:8.5
    Fat content:6.5
    Inorganic matter:2.5
    Crude fibre:0.30
    Moisture:79.5
    Calcium:0.40
    Pphosphorus:0.30
    Vitamin D3:150 IU
    Vitamin E: 60.0 mg
    Copper (Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate):2.1 mg
    Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.35 mg
    Iron (Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate):4.5 mg
    Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):2.7 mg
    Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):25.9 mg
    Cassia gum:1800 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    Technological additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Beef), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Cereals (including 0.7% Rice, Equivalent to 4% Cooked Rice), Oils and Fats (including 0.5% Sunflower Oil), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.5% Dried Beet Pulp), Vegetable Protein Extracts

    Storage

    • Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:8.5
    Fat content:6.5
    Inorganic matter:2.5
    Crude fibre:0.30
    Moisture:79.5
    Calcium:0.40
    Phosphorus:0.30
    Vitamin D3:150 IU
    Vitamin E: 60.0 mg
    Copper (Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate):2.1 mg
    Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.35 mg
    Iron (Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate):4.5 mg
    Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):2.7 mg
    Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):25.9 mg
    Cassia gum:1800 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    Technological additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Lamb), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Cereals (including 0.7% Rice, Equivalent to 4% Cooked Rice), Oils and Fats (including 0.5% Sunflower Oil), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.5% Dried Beet Pulp), Vegetable Protein Extracts

    Storage

    • Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:8.5
    Fat content:6.5
    Inorganic matter:2.5
    Crude fibre:0.30
    Moisture:79.5
    Calcium:0.40
    Phosphorus:0.30
    Vitamin D3:150 IU
    Vitamin E: 60.0 mg
    Copper (Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate):2.1 mg
    Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.35 mg
    Iron (Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate):4.5 mg
    Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):2.7 mg
    Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):25.9 mg
    Cassia gum:1800 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    Technological additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Chicken), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Cereals (including 0.7% Rice, Equivalent to 4% Cooked Rice), Oils and Fats (including 0.5% Sunflower Oil), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.5% Dried Beet Pulp), Vegetable Protein Extracts

    Storage

    • Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:8.5
    Fat content:6.5
    Inorganic matter:2.5
    Crude fibre:0.30
    Moisture:79.5
    Calcium:0.40
    Phosphorus:0.30
    Vitamin D3:150 IU
    Vitamin E: 60.0 mg
    Copper (Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate):2.1 mg
    Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.35 mg
    Iron (Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate):4.5 mg
    Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):2.7 mg
    Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):25.9 mg
    Cassia gum:1800 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    Technological additives:-

39 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

She gets excited for these

5 stars

My 9 month old miniature poodle, Lucy, loves these! I give her one packet a day and I make sure she has plenty of dry food (and obviously some water) out at all times so if she is still hungry afterward she eats the her dry food. When I get her the wet food out she jumps so much and gets so excited, I honestly think it's her favourite part of the day ahah. I've never seen her so excited for food until I started giving her these, she gets more excited about this wet food than her treats. I have one very happy pup.

Puppy pedigree pouches

5 stars

My six month puppy loves these pouches he stop eating kibble but now enjoys his meals he now on two meals day I give him x1 pouch morning x1 evening he seems satisfied on the box it says 5 pouches seems a lot

Confused with the feeding instructions - but happy

5 stars

Like many other reviews my puppy loves the food but really cannot understand the feeding instructions. I guess I will ring the helpline!

Confusing instructions

5 stars

Have an 5month old minature wire haired dachound who loves the puppy pouches and small bite meal mix biscuits but I,m still confused on the amount of pouches and meal to give her.She,s not over weight and progressing well.Any tips please

Change the guidelines!

3 stars

The feeding guidelines are pathetic. Several folk have already asked what the units are. Why don't the instructions say? I found out what they were by coming to this site. That shouldn't be necessary. Anyway, what do you feed a puppy that only weighs one kilogram?

4 a day ??

4 stars

The table with the feeding guidelines on need clarifying: 4 what? for my 9 week puppy that will become a 7kg dog. I understand from the reviews that its 4 pouches per day but this seems a huge amount for my tiny puppy. She probably weighs less than 400g herself!!! She loves the food but won't be giving her 4 pouches a day.

Confused about amounts to mix with dry food

4 stars

My puppy is now one year old, he is a cavapoo and he weighs 16 kilos (large for a cavapoo but the vet says he isn't fat) From your chart I deduce he should be fed about 6-8 sachets a day? By the way, Looking at the reviews page, I think people are confused because this seems to be a lot of sachets, it just makes me wonder why you don't just make bigger pouches so you only need two or three pouches a day if you see what I mean. Anyway, my question is how much of your dry food equates to one sachet? If I am supposed to feed jasper 8 sachets a day for example, and I only give him 4, how much dry food should I give him? It is tricky as dogs will just wolf up everything you give them. I give him fresh chicken every day as well, one drumstick cut off the bone - I don't suppose you have any idea as to how much dry food or sachet this equates to?

wee dog loves it

5 stars

our 9 week old patterdale pup loves this but iam confused how much to give her as she only weighs 2lbs

Please update the feeding guideline chart

5 stars

My puppy loves this food and I’m happy that it is a complete diet for her for the time being up I’m not sure I’m feeding her enough surely 2 sachets a day for a tiny shi tszu pup is too much? Please can you advise?

My 9 week old puppy loves it

3 stars

I seem to be having the same problem as everyone else it would be so much easier to put in plain English how many pouches a day. Trying to understand your guidelines and using multiple other sites i think she should be having 4 ???? This seems a large amount for a small pup she is a Cavachon.

1-10 of 39 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

