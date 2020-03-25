Pedigree Pouch Jelly Puppy Pack 12X100g

She gets excited for these 5 stars Review from uk.pedigree.com 13th August 2019 My 9 month old miniature poodle, Lucy, loves these! I give her one packet a day and I make sure she has plenty of dry food (and obviously some water) out at all times so if she is still hungry afterward she eats the her dry food. When I get her the wet food out she jumps so much and gets so excited, I honestly think it's her favourite part of the day ahah. I've never seen her so excited for food until I started giving her these, she gets more excited about this wet food than her treats. I have one very happy pup.

Puppy pedigree pouches 5 stars Review from uk.pedigree.com 15th July 2019 My six month puppy loves these pouches he stop eating kibble but now enjoys his meals he now on two meals day I give him x1 pouch morning x1 evening he seems satisfied on the box it says 5 pouches seems a lot

Confused with the feeding instructions - but happy 5 stars Review from uk.pedigree.com 11th July 2019 Like many other reviews my puppy loves the food but really cannot understand the feeding instructions. I guess I will ring the helpline!

Confusing instructions 5 stars Review from uk.pedigree.com 19th May 2019 Have an 5month old minature wire haired dachound who loves the puppy pouches and small bite meal mix biscuits but I,m still confused on the amount of pouches and meal to give her.She,s not over weight and progressing well.Any tips please

Change the guidelines! 3 stars Review from uk.pedigree.com 2nd April 2019 The feeding guidelines are pathetic. Several folk have already asked what the units are. Why don't the instructions say? I found out what they were by coming to this site. That shouldn't be necessary. Anyway, what do you feed a puppy that only weighs one kilogram?

4 a day ?? 4 stars Review from uk.pedigree.com 5th February 2019 The table with the feeding guidelines on need clarifying: 4 what? for my 9 week puppy that will become a 7kg dog. I understand from the reviews that its 4 pouches per day but this seems a huge amount for my tiny puppy. She probably weighs less than 400g herself!!! She loves the food but won't be giving her 4 pouches a day.

Confused about amounts to mix with dry food 4 stars Review from uk.pedigree.com 11th November 2018 My puppy is now one year old, he is a cavapoo and he weighs 16 kilos (large for a cavapoo but the vet says he isn't fat) From your chart I deduce he should be fed about 6-8 sachets a day? By the way, Looking at the reviews page, I think people are confused because this seems to be a lot of sachets, it just makes me wonder why you don't just make bigger pouches so you only need two or three pouches a day if you see what I mean. Anyway, my question is how much of your dry food equates to one sachet? If I am supposed to feed jasper 8 sachets a day for example, and I only give him 4, how much dry food should I give him? It is tricky as dogs will just wolf up everything you give them. I give him fresh chicken every day as well, one drumstick cut off the bone - I don't suppose you have any idea as to how much dry food or sachet this equates to?

wee dog loves it 5 stars Review from uk.pedigree.com 9th September 2018 our 9 week old patterdale pup loves this but iam confused how much to give her as she only weighs 2lbs

Please update the feeding guideline chart 5 stars Review from uk.pedigree.com 31st July 2018 My puppy loves this food and I’m happy that it is a complete diet for her for the time being up I’m not sure I’m feeding her enough surely 2 sachets a day for a tiny shi tszu pup is too much? Please can you advise?