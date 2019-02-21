By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fruit & Barley No Added Sugar Peach 1Litre

5(1)Write a review
£ 0.85
£0.09/100ml

Offer

One glass
  • Energy17kJ 4kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated no added sugar peach and barley juice drink with sweeteners.
  • SWEET & VELVETY A soft fruity taste, made with barely extract Our drinks experts have been creating high juice, squash, and juice drinks for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using real fruit and absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Peach Juice from Concentrate (10%), Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Barley Extract, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabilisers (Carboxymethylcellulose, Xanthan Gum, Acacia, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Antioxident (Ascorbic Acid), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste (1 part squash to 4 parts water).

    Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy7kJ / 2kcal17kJ / 4kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.4g
Sugars0.2g0.4g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

I used to buy Robinsons but this tastes so much nicer.

