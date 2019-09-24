Aunt Bessie's 6 Homestyle Yorkshires 210G

- Energy398kJ 95kcal5%
- Fat3.3g5%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0.7g<1%
- Salt0.15g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1165kJ/277kcal
Product Description
- 6 Seasoned Baked Yorkshire Puddings.
- For the full recipe visit www.auntbessies.co.uk/inspiration
- Help is at hand
- If you're looking for some mealtime inspiration, need any help and advice, or simply want to share your inner Bessie with the world, there are plenty of ways to get in touch.
- Like, Follow & Tweet
- Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
- For all my latest news, tasty recipe ideas and competitions.
- For a sustainable tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- www.auntbessies.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- Are they or aren't they homemade? Serve these Homestyle Yorkshire and let the debate begin. They look and taste as good as if you'd made them yourself but are ready in a fraction of the time, leaving you free to prepare the rest of the meal.
- Real good food made properly in just 5 minutes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 210g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Egg White, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Skimmed Milk Powder, Seasoning (Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavouring), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep me frozenStore in a freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional Oven: Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6 5 Mins
Once defrosted do not refreeze. All cooking appliances vary, the following is a guideline. Take Care - product will be Hot.
Preheat oven and remove all packaging. Place Yorkshire puddings on a baking tray and position on the top shelp. Cook for 5 minutes. Please ensure product is piping hot before serving. Serve Immediately.
Not Suitable for Microwave Cooking.
For fan assited and miniature ovens, refer to manufacturer's handbook for guidelines.
Preparation and Usage
- Bring out the Bessie in you!
- For a fun and creative way to serve dinner, why not fill our Homestyle Yorkshires with your favourite food and turn into a Yorkshire Pudding Pie.
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately 6 servings
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
- www.auntbessies.co.uk
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost Consumer Services ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
- Naas,
- Co. Kildare,
- W91 HE67,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
210g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as sold)
|Per yorkshire pudding (33g)* (oven baked)
|Energy
|1165kJ/277kcal
|398kJ/95kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|38g
|13g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|8.9g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.44g
|0.15g
|*This pack contains approximately 6 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019