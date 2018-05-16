Whiskas With Chicken 825G

Product Description
- Complete Pet Food for Adult Cats.
- Whiskas® delicious meals and cat treats are formulated for your cat's diet
- 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
- 825g Whiskas dry cat food for adult cats
- Chicken Whiskas dry cat kibbles
- Cat food with tasty filled pockets your feline friend will love
- WHISKAS® 1+ Dry cat food is a nutritionally complete and balanced meal for your adult cat. It contains tasty filled pocket kibbles she will love - crunchy on the outside with a soft and delicious centre.
- At the WHISKAS® brand we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. That's why we use delicious, nutritious ingredients she'll instinctively love. All WHISKAS® cat food recipes are carefully prepared to give your cat everything she naturally needs at each stage of her life, keeping her happy and healthy from kitten through to senior. Developed by our experts at The Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, the world's leading authority on petcare and nutrition, each cat food meal is complete and balanced to help you provide the best possible care for your cat. And with our variety, she can enjoy something different each day.
- WHISKAS® 1+ quality dry cat food provides everything your adult cat nutritionally needs for a long and happy life
- A delicious meal containing tasty filled pockets: crunchy on the outside with a soft and delicious centre
- Helps clean your cat's teeth with a gentle abrasive effect
- Dry cat kibbles are formulated to help support urinary tract health
- With Omega 6 fatty acids and Zinc that help support a healthy skin and coat and with Vitamin A for strong vision
- Pack size: 825G
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken in the Light Brown Kibbles), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats (including 0.25% Fish Oil, 0.1% Sunflower Oil), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals (including 0.2% Sodium Tripolyphosphate), Vegetables (4% Carrots in the Orange Kibbles, 4% Peas in the Green Kibbles)
Storage
Store closed, in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: Adjust the amount of food to the level of activity and body condition of your cat. Fresh water should always be available. For more information on feeding your cat, please contact our Consumer Careline. Allow for a transition phase when switching diet. Please ensure that your cat is healthy and has a healthy body condition, when using the feeding guide.
- See pack for full feeding instructions.
- 365 kcal/100 g
Name and address
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- IRL - Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- For help & advice call free Mon - Fri (9.00am - 5.00pm)
- WHISKAS® Careline 0800 0648484 (UK Residents Only)
- In the Republic of Ireland, please phone: Lo-call 1890 812 315
- www.whiskas.com
- IRL - Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- www.whiskas.ie
Net Contents
825g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|32
|Fat content:
|10.5
|Inorganic matter:
|8.5
|Crude fibres:
|1.5
|Taurine:
|1700 mg/kg
|Vitamin A:
|14940 IU
|Vitamin D3:
|1648 IU
|Vitamin E:
|178 mg
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|11.7 mg
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|30.6 mg
|Potassium iodide:
|1 mg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|136 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Antioxidants / Colourants from natural origin
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
