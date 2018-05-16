Whiskas Dentabites Chicken 50G

Product Description
- Complementary pet food for adult cats.
- Whiskas® delicious meals and cat treats are formulated for your cat's diet
- Dual textured cat treat for your pet
- 50g Whiskas cat biscuits with salmon proven to reduce the build up of tartar
- Less than 2kcal in every treat for your feline friend
- Cat treats contains no artificial flavours
- Whiskas® DentaBites are delicious cat treats with a tasty crunchy outside and an irresistible soft centre. They are scientifically proven to reduce the build up of tartar when fed daily. Whiskas® cat treats: helping you to provide the best possible care for you cat with something they'll love.
- At the WHISKAS® brand we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. That's why we use delicious, nutritious ingredients she'll instinctively love. All WHISKAS® cat food recipes are carefully prepared to give your cat everything she naturally needs at each stage of her life, keeping her happy and healthy from kitten through to senior. Developed by our experts at The Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, the world's leading authority on petcare and nutrition, each cat food meal is complete and balanced to help you provide the best possible care for your cat. And with our variety, she can enjoy something different each day.
- Delicious dual textured cat treats with a tasty crunchy outside and an irresistible soft centre
- Whiskas® DENTABITES is designed, when fed daily, to reduce the build-up of tartar on cats' teeth. (*the recommended daily feed is 16 kibbles per day)
- Whiskas® DENTABITES is currently the only cat treat in Europe that is scientifically proven to reduce the build up of tartar
- With a special texture that is designed to gently clean tiny cat teeth as they come into contact, whilst helping to reduce the build up of dental deposit
- Prepared with tasty chicken or salmon, so your cat will love them too
- Cat biscuits with added vitamins and minerals, no artificial flavours and less than 2 Kcal in every cat treat
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 15% Chicken), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Yeasts, Seeds, Herbs
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: Feed 16 pieces per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Use within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- IRL - Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- Address all enquiries to:
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- 0800 0648484
- www.whiskas.com
- IRL - Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.whiskas.ie
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|26.2
|Fat content:
|12.2
|Inorganic matter:
|9.8
|Crude fibres:
|5.2
|Moisture:
|10
|Energy:
|343 kcal/100g
|Omega 3 fatty acids:
|1868 mg/kg
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|3.2 mg
|Potassium iodide:
|0.27 mg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|0.01 mg
|Additional Analyses (%):
|-
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020