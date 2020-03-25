By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whiskas Pouches Jelly Fisherman Choice 40X100g

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Whiskas Pouches Jelly Fisherman Choice 40X100g
£ 9.00
£2.25/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Developed with our nutritionists and veterinarians of the Waltham Centre.
  • Waltham™
  • A world leading authority on pet care and nutrition
  • www.waltham.com
  • Our WHISKAS® 1+ range offers a variety of tailored meals in an appetizing jelly, that are perfectly balanced to help your cat stay happy and healthy. Our tasty meals, made with a combination of selected natural* ingredients +vitamins +minerals provide everything they nutritionally need for a healthy life:
  • With zinc and sunflower oil, a natural source of omega 6 fatty acids, which help to support a healthy skin & coat
  • With balanced mineral levels to support urinary tract health
  • Nutritionally complete & balanced to help them stay happy and healthy
  • At the WHISKAS® brand we help nurture your cat at every stage of their life with meals they'll instinctively love.
  • Has your cat tried our other delicious WHISKAS® cat food varieties?
  • With selected natural ingredients, +vitamins +minerals
  • Supports healthy skin & coat
  • Supports urinary tract health
  • Complete & balanced
  • With 100% sustainably sourced fish
  • Complete wet pet food for adults cats
  • No added artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 4000G
Information

Storage

Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
  • Pouch Only: 3kg x2 1/2, 4kg x3, 5kg x3 1/2
  • Pouch + Dry Food: 3kg x1 1/2 + 15g, 4kg x2 + 15g, 5kg x2 + 25g
  • We recommend to feed a mix of complete WHISKAS® wet and dry food.
  • 76 kcal/100g
  • Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.whiskas.co.uk
  • IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.whiskas.ie

Net Contents

40 x 100g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%, of which 94% Natural*), Fish and Fish Derivatives (100% Natural*, including 4% Whitefish in the Chunk**), Minerals (0.6%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats (including 0.1% Sunflower Oil), *Natural ingredients, **Chunk typically 43% of product

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:8.5
    Fat content:4.5
    Inorganic matter:1.8
    Crude fibre:0.30
    Moisture:84.5
    Calcium:0.32
    Phosphorus:0.22
    Vitamin B1:29.4 mg
    Vitamin E:19.6 mg
    Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):1.3 mg
    Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.24 mg
    Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):11.9 mg
    Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):2.4 mg
    Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):17.5 mg
    Cassia gum:2450 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    Technological additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%, of which 94% Natural*), Fish and Fish Derivatives (100% Natural*, including 4% Tuna in the Chunk**), Minerals (0.6%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats (including 0.1% Sunflower Oil), *Natural ingredients, **Chunk typically 43% of product

    Storage

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%, of which 94% Natural*), Fish and Fish Derivatives (100% Natural*, including 4% Coley in the Chunk**), Minerals (0.6%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats (including 0.1% Sunflower Oil), *Natural ingredients, **Chunk typically 43% of product

    Storage

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%, of which 94% Natural*), Fish and Fish Derivatives (100% Natural*, including 4% Salmon in the Chunk**), Minerals (0.6%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats (including 0.1% Sunflower Oil), *Natural ingredients, **Chunk typically 43% of product

    Storage

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yes really good

5 stars

Yes really good

