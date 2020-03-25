Whiskas Pouches Jelly Fisherman Choice 40X100g

Yes really good
Yes really good
Offer
Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
40 x 100g ℮
Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%, of which 94% Natural*), Fish and Fish Derivatives (100% Natural*, including 4% Whitefish in the Chunk**), Minerals (0.6%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats (including 0.1% Sunflower Oil), *Natural ingredients, **Chunk typically 43% of product
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|8.5
|Fat content:
|4.5
|Inorganic matter:
|1.8
|Crude fibre:
|0.30
|Moisture:
|84.5
|Calcium:
|0.32
|Phosphorus:
|0.22
|Vitamin B1:
|29.4 mg
|Vitamin E:
|19.6 mg
|Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
|1.3 mg
|Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
|0.24 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
|11.9 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|2.4 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|17.5 mg
|Cassia gum:
|2450 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%, of which 94% Natural*), Fish and Fish Derivatives (100% Natural*, including 4% Tuna in the Chunk**), Minerals (0.6%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats (including 0.1% Sunflower Oil), *Natural ingredients, **Chunk typically 43% of product
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|8.5
|Fat content:
|4.5
|Inorganic matter:
|1.8
|Crude fibre:
|0.30
|Moisture:
|84.5
|Calcium:
|0.32
|Phosphorus:
|0.22
|Vitamin B1:
|29.4 mg
|Vitamin E:
|19.6 mg
|Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
|1.3 mg
|Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
|0.24 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
|11.9 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|2.4 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|17.5 mg
|Cassia gum:
|2450 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%, of which 94% Natural*), Fish and Fish Derivatives (100% Natural*, including 4% Coley in the Chunk**), Minerals (0.6%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats (including 0.1% Sunflower Oil), *Natural ingredients, **Chunk typically 43% of product
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|8.5
|Fat content:
|4.5
|Inorganic matter:
|1.8
|Crude fibre:
|0.30
|Moisture:
|84.5
|Calcium:
|0.32
|Phosphorus:
|0.22
|Vitamin B1:
|29.4 mg
|Vitamin E:
|19.6 mg
|Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
|1.3 mg
|Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
|0.24 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
|11.9 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|2.4 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|17.5 mg
|Cassia gum:
|2450 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%, of which 94% Natural*), Fish and Fish Derivatives (100% Natural*, including 4% Salmon in the Chunk**), Minerals (0.6%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats (including 0.1% Sunflower Oil), *Natural ingredients, **Chunk typically 43% of product
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|8.5
|Fat content:
|4.5
|Inorganic matter:
|1.8
|Crude fibre:
|0.30
|Moisture:
|84.5
|Calcium:
|0.32
|Phosphorus:
|0.22
|Vitamin B1:
|29.4 mg
|Vitamin E:
|19.6 mg
|Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
|1.3 mg
|Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
|0.24 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
|11.9 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|2.4 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|17.5 mg
|Cassia gum:
|2450 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020