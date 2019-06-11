By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pedigree Tasty Bites Chewy Cubes 130G

5(107)Write a review
image 1 of Pedigree Tasty Bites Chewy Cubes 130G
£ 1.50
£11.54/kg

Product Description

  • Waltham™
  • A world leading authority on pet care and nutrition
  • <12 kcal*
  • *Less than 12 kcal / treat
  • Succulent bitesize mini dog treats - PEDIGREE® Tasty Minis are delicious little dog chew treats in a range of tasty flavours & textures. Ideal for training, rewarding or just treating your dog at any time.
  • 130g of tasty Chunks in Chicken & Duck flavour
  • Chewy dog treats with less than 5% fat / 100g Dog training treats with Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life Dog treats for training with Vitamin E to help support natural defences Treats for dogs with minerals including Calcium to help keep bones strong Chicken dog treats and duck dog treats with no artificial colours or flavours
  • PEDIGREE® dog food feeds the good dogs brings to our lives with delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% complete main meals for all dogs. Carefully developed with our nutritionists & veterinarians at The WALTHAM Centre
  • Complementary pet food for adult dogs
  • Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life
  • With vitamin E to help support natural defences
  • Minerals including calcium to help keep bones strong
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 130G
Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken and 1% Duck), Oils and Fats, Minerals, Seeds, Herbs

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.To maintain quality and freshness after opening, use the reseal device. Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions:
  • Toy dogs (2-3 kg), feed up to 1 cube per day. Small dogs (4-9 kg), feed up to 2 cubes per day. Medium dogs (10-14 kg), feed up to 5 cubes per day. Medium-Large dogs (15-24 kg), feed up to 8 cubes per day. Large dogs (25 kg and above), feed up to 11 cubes per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly.
  • Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.pedigree.com

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein: 20.5
Fat content:11.0
Inorganic matter:8.5
Crude fibres: 2.5
Moisture: 14.5
Calcium: 1.7
Omega 3 fatty acids:570 mg/kg
Energy: 333 kcal/100 g
Vitamin A:5000 IU
Vitamin E:50.0 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):15.0 mg
Additives per kg:-
Antioxidants-
Nutritional additives:-

Safety information

To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

107 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Terry’s favourite

5 stars

My dog loves these treats. I teach home to do tricks and he stays more focused if these are the reward!

A winner!

5 stars

A winner with my dog! He seemed to thoroughly enjoy them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

4 stars

My dog likes them and they are great value! Just the right size too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant

5 stars

Got this for my dog to use as a treat while training, they were a brilliant incentive and he loved them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved by my GSD's

5 stars

My 2 GSD's love the Tasty Bites & have converted their friends to them! They are soft and chewy as the pack says, just the right size

Yummy treats!

5 stars

My dog Jasper loves these treats! I like that they are small enough to put in my pocket to take with us on those long walks and have something to give him when we stop for a drink without having to give him some of our snacks! They are soft but a bit chewy and he really enjoys them. They are a great addition to his daily munchies and he can enjoy a few spread out over the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy

4 stars

Dog devoured these treats! Tasty and healthy so treats without the guilt! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice size

5 stars

These are a great way to train your dog. As soon as mine see then the get all excited. Are a handy size to hold in your hand and bags small enough to fit in pocket or bag. They are soft so my older dog has also enjoyed them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice little treat

4 stars

These are graet for taking with you when walking the dog and teaching her new tricks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chewy cubes with Chicken

4 stars

Ole liked the chicken cube I found it to be meaty & squishy The smell was fine it was a really good treat. I felt safe knowing it was healthier then normal treats [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

