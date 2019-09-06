By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pedigree Chewy Tasty Minis Dog Treats 155G

5(105)Write a review
image 1 of Pedigree Chewy Tasty Minis Dog Treats 155G
£ 1.50
£9.68/kg

Product Description

  • Waltham™
  • A world leading authority on pet care and nutrition
  • <5% Fat*
  • *Less than 5% fat / 100g
  • Succulent bitesize mini dog treats - PEDIGREE® Tasty Minis are delicious little dog chew treats in a range of tasty flavours & textures. Ideal for training, rewarding or just treating your dog at any time.
  • 155g of tasty slices in Beef & Poultry flavour
  • Chewy dog treats with less than 5% fat / 100g Dog training treats with Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life Dog treats for training with Vitamin E to help support natural defences Treats for dogs with minerals including Calcium to help keep bones strong Beef dog treats and poultry dog treats with no artificial colours or flavours
  • PEDIGREE® dog food feeds the good dogs brings to our lives with delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% complete main meals for all dogs. Carefully developed with our nutritionists & veterinarians at The WALTHAM Centre
  • Complementary pet food for adult dogs
  • Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life
  • With vitamin E to help support natural defences
  • Minerals including calcium to help keep bones strong
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 155G
  • Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life
  • Vitamin E to help support natural defences
  • Minerals including calcium to help keep bones strong

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Minerals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 1.2% Dried Beef Liver Powder, equivalent to 2% Beef) (including 1.2% Dried Poultry Liver Powder, equivalent to 2.5% Poultry), Seeds, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Herbs

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place. To maintain quality and freshness after opening, use the reseal device. Use within 7 weeks of opening. Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions:
  • Toy dogs (2-3 kg), feed up to 1 slice per day. Small dogs (4-9 kg), feed up to 2 slices per day. Medium dogs (10-14 kg), feed up to 5 slices per day. Medium-Large dogs (15-24 kg), feed up to 7 slices per day. Large dogs (25 kg+), feed up to 10 slices per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly.
  • Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Not suitable for puppies under 9 months old.
  • To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.pedigree.com

Net Contents

155g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:6.7
Fat content:2.0
Inorganic matter:4.4
Crude fibre:1.7
Calcium:0.50
Omega 3 fatty acids:376 mg/kg
Energy:315 kcal/100 g
Vitamin A: 3570 IU
Vitamin E:35.7 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 10.7 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for puppies under 9 months old. To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

105 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

My dogs love these at bedtime not too heavy on the

5 stars

My dogs love these at bedtime not too heavy on their tummies

Tasty

5 stars

My Shih-Tzu really liked these! Definitely a treat I will continue to buy him! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

5 stars

My dog likes this flavour and they are great value! Just the right size too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty and chewy

5 stars

My dog loves these! She bounces into the kitchen when we say treat time and wags her tail like a helicopter! Definitely a sign of a happy pet! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great treat

5 stars

Got this for the dog and he absolutely loved it will definitely be getting this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty!!

5 stars

One of jaspers favourites!!! They are like individual slices of the jumbones and so are great for when you need to give your dog a few treats that day rather than one big jumbone. Definitely purchase more of these! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for training.

5 stars

Marley really loved them and so were great for a training treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

4 stars

A tasty and healthy treat. Trusted brand and great size pack’ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bite size

4 stars

These are slices of jumbone which our dog loves so these are nice mouth full treat for her. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chewy cubes with Beef

5 stars

Ole was in for a real treat with these He couldn't eat enough of them. They looked natural the texture was spot on The balance between the beef and chewy casing was perfect. Pedigree Tasty Bites Chewy Slices with Beef [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 105 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Pedigree Tasty Bites Dog Treats Chewy Cubes 130G

£ 1.50
£11.54/kg

Pedigree Tasty Minis Cheesy Dog Treats 140G

£ 1.50
£10.72/kg

Pedigree Multi Mix Schmackos 20 Sticks 144G

£ 1.65
£11.46/kg

Pedigree Rodeo With Chicken 7 Sticks 123G

£ 1.65
£13.42/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here