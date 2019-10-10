By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pedigree Tasty Minis Cheesy Dog Treats 140G

4.5(189)Write a review
Product Description

  • Waltham™
  • A world leading authority on pet care and nutrition
  • <5% Fat*
  • *Less than 5% fat / 100g
  • Succulent bitesize mini dog treats - PEDIGREE® Tasty Minis are delicious little dog chew treats in a range of tasty flavours & textures. Ideal for training, rewarding or just treating your dog at any time.
  • 140g of tasty Nibbles in Cheese & Beef flavour
  • Chewy dog treats with less than 5% fat / 100g Dog training treats with Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life Dog treats for training with Vitamin E to help support natural defences Treats for dogs with minerals including Calcium to help keep bones strong Beef dog treats with no artificial colours or flavours
  • PEDIGREE® dog food feeds the good dogs brings to our lives with delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% complete main meals for all dogs. Carefully developed with our nutritionists & veterinarians at The WALTHAM Centre
  • Complementary pet food for adult dogs
  • Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life
  • With vitamin E to help support natural defences
  • Minerals including calcium to help keep bones strong
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 140G
  • Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life
  • Vitamin E to help support natural defences
  • Minerals including calcium to help keep bones strong

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Minerals, Milk and Milk Derivatives (including 2.1% Dried Cheese Powder, equivalent to 4% Cheese), Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 2.4% Dried Beef Liver Powder, equivalent to 4% Beef), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Seeds, Oils and Fats, Herbs

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Use each sachet within 14 days of opening. To maintain quality and freshness after opening, use the reseal device. Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions:
  • Toy dogs (2-3 kg), feed up to 6 nibbles per day. Small dogs (4-9 kg), feed up to 11 nibbles per day. Medium dogs (10-14 kg), feed up to 22 nibbles per day. Medium-Large dogs (15-24 kg), feed up to 30 nibbles per day. Large dogs (25 kg and above), feed up to 45 nibbles per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly.
  • Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.pedigree.com

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein: 15.3
Fat content: 3.6
Inorganic matter: 4.6
Crude fibre: 0.73
Calcium:0.58
Omega 3 fatty acids:380 mg/kg
Energy: 335 kcal/100 g
Vitamin A:3531 IU
Vitamin E: 35.3 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):10.6 mg
Additives per kg: -
Antioxidants-
Nutritional additives:-

Safety information

To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

189 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent quality .dog loves them.pieces right siz

5 stars

Excellent quality .dog loves them.pieces right size for his Kong toy.ì

My Dog LOVES these!!!!

5 stars

I have to buy these at least 3 times a week because my dog loves them so much she cannot get enough of them!!!

Ideal rewards or treats

5 stars

Small enough for training and treating my JRT. Unlike other small treats they do not break up or crumble in the bag or - more importantly - in my pocket. I like them and my dog loves them.

Fussy dog adores these!

5 stars

Our super fussy, elderly Jack Russell absolutely loves them. So pleased I bought some!

tasty bites cheesy nibbles

5 stars

my dogs enjoy this as a treat do you do this in bigger bags or in tins for christmas

Thumbs up for pedigree

5 stars

Our dogs love these. Perfect for out and about treats. Have bought them since. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Avoid. These made my dog sick

1 stars

I've given these to my dog twice, both times he's been sick. I will not be buying Pedigree products for him again.

Is there something addictive in Tasty Bites

3 stars

My dog (13yr old Jack Russell) is besotted with Tasty Bites to the point where she seems to crave them and drives us mad trying to find them - even trying to climb up furniture to where they are kept. What is in them - is there an addictive ingredient as I have never seen this behaviour before?

love it

5 stars

Amazing....my dog just love it, they just vanish in seconds.Good for treats and teaching [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect size

5 stars

These are the perfect size for training and can fit loads in my pocket when out walking!

