Pedigree Tasty Minis Cheesy Dog Treats 140G

Excellent quality .dog loves them.pieces right siz
Excellent quality .dog loves them.pieces right size for his Kong toy.ì
My Dog LOVES these!!!!
I have to buy these at least 3 times a week because my dog loves them so much she cannot get enough of them!!!
Ideal rewards or treats
Small enough for training and treating my JRT. Unlike other small treats they do not break up or crumble in the bag or - more importantly - in my pocket. I like them and my dog loves them.
Fussy dog adores these!
Our super fussy, elderly Jack Russell absolutely loves them. So pleased I bought some!
tasty bites cheesy nibbles
my dogs enjoy this as a treat do you do this in bigger bags or in tins for christmas
Thumbs up for pedigree
Our dogs love these. Perfect for out and about treats. Have bought them since. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Avoid. These made my dog sick
I've given these to my dog twice, both times he's been sick. I will not be buying Pedigree products for him again.
Is there something addictive in Tasty Bites
My dog (13yr old Jack Russell) is besotted with Tasty Bites to the point where she seems to crave them and drives us mad trying to find them - even trying to climb up furniture to where they are kept. What is in them - is there an addictive ingredient as I have never seen this behaviour before?
love it
Amazing....my dog just love it, they just vanish in seconds.Good for treats and teaching [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect size
These are the perfect size for training and can fit loads in my pocket when out walking!