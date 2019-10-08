By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 5 Hake Fillets 500G

Write a review
Tesco 5 Hake Fillets 500G
£ 3.30
£6.60/kg
One typical fillet
  • Energy302kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless, deboned wild Pacific hake (Merluccius productus) fillets with a protective ice glaze.
  • Hand cut hake, frozen for freshness to lock in flavour
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Cook from frozen 25 mins
  • Mild & flaky
  • Hand-cut hake, frozen for freshness to lock in flavour
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Hake (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Medium heat from frozen.
Place 2 fillets on a lightly buttered foil in the base of a grill pan and brush on both sides with a little olive oil. Place under a pre-heated grill for 20-25 minutes.
Turn once halfway during cooking.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
For best results oven cook from frozen. Place 2 fillets, brushed on both sides with a little olive oil, on kitchen foil. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in China using hake

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy302kJ / 71kcal302kJ / 71kcal
Fat1.0g1.0g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein15.6g15.6g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

The fish was tasteless and colourless. Worst fish

1 stars

The fish was tasteless and colourless. Worst fish ever tasted. I would prefer fish from a sustainable source within UK waters. I had to throw away cooked product, family disappointed with Tea tonight. Normally we love fish ...........

Don’t buy

1 stars

Not good. Tried to cook 2 different ways and both was terrible

Very disappointed. This is not European hake it's

1 stars

Very disappointed. This is not European hake it's actually pacific hake which is another name for Whiting. Feel totally misled by the packaging. Would not buy again.

Dreadful/

1 stars

Tasteless!! like eating cardboard.

