Tesco 5 Hake Fillets 500G

The fish was tasteless and colourless. Worst fish ever tasted. I would prefer fish from a sustainable source within UK waters. I had to throw away cooked product, family disappointed with Tea tonight. Normally we love fish ...........
Don’t buy
Not good. Tried to cook 2 different ways and both was terrible
Very disappointed. This is not European hake it's actually pacific hake which is another name for Whiting. Feel totally misled by the packaging. Would not buy again.
Dreadful/
Tasteless!! like eating cardboard.