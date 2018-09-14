By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L’Oreal Men Expert Thermic Resist Resist Deo 250Ml

4.5(40)
£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml
  • Designed to deliver sweat protection from heat rushes such as: physical activity, extreme temperatures and stressful situations
  • This anti perspirant combines 3 heat resistant properties:
  • 1. Helps to combat bad odours and control perspiration
  • 2. Helps combat wetness
  • 3. Fresh fragrance
  • 48 hour antiperspirant
  • Clean cool fragrance
  • Formula tested at 45°C
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: shake well before use. Hold can 15cm from underarm and spray. If spray becomes blocked, rinse with warm water.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Pressurised container, protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - No smoking. Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid spraying towards the eyes or on irritated skin and deliberate inhalation. Do not use for any purpose other than that for which the product is intended. Do not use in a confined space.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
  • EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

40 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Great smell but didn't halt sweat

3 stars

I thought the fragrance carried a great smell and was refreshing on the skin. However, I found that it didn't alter my sweating at all and I still sweat quite heavily with this on. I believe this would be much better for someone who doesn't sweat as heavy normally. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

to hot to handle

5 stars

the product was smooth on skin did not irritate it and lasted all night [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Keeps you dry.

5 stars

I took this to Florida to see if it could stack up to the heat over there. It definitely did without any problem. It was a real godsend in that heat. Smells really good also. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kept me dry and long-lasting fragrance

4 stars

The thermic resist deodorant smelt fantastic, a "woody" fragrance. The fragrance was just as strong after a hard days work, as it was when I used it in the morning. I was completely dry, which often spray deodorants don't usually achieve (I find roll on's achieve this better). This deodorant didn't leave any white marks. Overall, this deodorant is a great deodorant! Although after trying another L'Oreal Men Expert deodorant, which is my firm favourite only because I prefer the fragrance, this is a close second! I would recommend and purchase in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thermic Resist

5 stars

Great product! I’ve been using this for two weeks for work as the product claimed it was effective at 45°c,needless to say it worked great as my job is very strenuous and I tend to get very hot! Great smell and non sticky which is also a bonus. I’ll definitely be buying this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice fragrance, no more sweat marks

5 stars

I've been using g this product on an evening and weekends for a few weeks now will definitely be purchasing it again. It smells expensive and sweat marks are a thing g of the past [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

4 stars

Clean and fresh fragrance, no powder marks, lasts all day including gym/playing football, no staining clothes. Very happy with this deodorant [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good deodorant

4 stars

A really effective gym deodorant that eliminated odour during and after work outs such as spin and circuits as well as in the office. Noticeable but subtle fragrance, doesn’t leave any white powder marks, a good buy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great to use in hot weather and places.

4 stars

Smells great, keeps you feeling fresh and is effective even in really hot temperatures. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

For Every Occasion

5 stars

In my opinion red L’Oreal Expert Men products have the more masculine fragrance. I use red L’Oreal shower gel and red L’Oreal roll-on, following I was excited to try out the red coloured L’Oreal Men Thermic Resist anti-perspirant deodorant spray. I was not disappointed, the fragrance is delicious – masculine perfume like. I am happy to use this spray on any occasion. This anti-perspirant deodorant spray is heat resistant, in that way does not let me down even in hottest situations, like extreme temperature and physical exercise. Thermic Resist is the best summer holiday antiperspirant deodorant. I always carry it with me in my backpack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 40 reviews

