Tesco Finest All Butter Pastry Tartlets 8 Pack

Tesco Finest All Butter Pastry Tartlets 8 Pack
£ 2.50
£0.31/each
One pastry case
  • Energy425kJ 101kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2023kJ / 483kcal

Product Description

  • Ready to fill shortcrust pastry cases made with butter
  • Inspired by traditional patisserie recipe for a beautifully crumbly texture. Our all butter tartlets are inspired by a traditional patisserie recipe using British Free range eggs. The crumbly melt in the mouth texture is just right for a homemade fruit tart.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk) (21%), Caster Sugar, Pasteurised (Egg, Colour (Carotenes), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Blister. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

168g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2023kJ / 483kcal425kJ / 101kcal
Fat21.7g4.6g
Saturates13.8g2.9g
Carbohydrate63.3g13.3g
Sugars19.0g4.0g
Fibre2.0g0.4g
Protein7.6g1.6g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Easy and tasty

5 stars

I bought these to simplify prep work for a bake sale. Made beautiful Key Lime tartlets. The pastry is crisp and just sweet enough, and holds the wet filling without getting soggy. Excellent.

