Baxters Hearty Tomato Chorizo & Mexican Bean 400G

£ 1.55
£0.39/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato, Mixed Bean and Chorizo Sausage Soup
  • Tomato, Chorizo & Mixed Beans
  • "This warming and hearty soup is a real favourite with the Baxter family. From my travels I have developed a real appreciation for the depth of flavour chorizo provides, especially when blended with tomatoes and a selection of pinto, haricot and kidney beans."
  • Audrey Baxter
  • 3 of your 5 a day*
  • *Per can. Aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.

By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Purveyors of Scottish Specialities W.A. Baxter and Sons Limited

  • High protein
  • Low fat
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 400g
Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (28%), Water, Mixed Beans (14%) (Pinto Beans, Haricot Beans, Red Kidney Beans), Carrots, Onions, Celery, Leeks, Chorizo Sausage (2%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Paprika, Preservative (Sodium Lactate), Garlic, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Glucono-Delta-Lactone), Milk Protein, Oregano, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), Tomato Paste, Mushrooms, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lovage Extract, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Milk
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C. Consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Please Note: All cooking appliances vary.
This is a guide only. Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3 - 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not boil.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per can
Energy 237kJ/56kcal947kJ/225kcal
Fat 1.1g4.4g
of which saturates 0.1g0.4g
Carbohydrate 7.1g28.4g
of which sugars 3.1g12.4g
Fibre 2.4g9.6g
Protein 3.3g13.2g
Salt 0.57g2.28g

