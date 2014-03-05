Seven Seas Perfect7 Woman 30 Tablets & Capsules

I have noticed a difference
So I have never had a lot of look growing my nails and suffer with quite dry skin. A friend recommended giving this a try and it has made a difference, more so to my hair than my nails, my nails are still quite brittle, but my hair feels fantastic.
Amazing
Absolutely amazing my hair skin and nails feel like iv gone back 10 years I love it and will continue to use
Nice and shining
I was really impressed of the nice ingredients, so close to natural, i saw a big improvement in how my hair is after dying:fresh, not burnt, smells lush and really nice colours they have.
Improvement
The pill is quite large and difficult to swallow . I am taking this for 2 months and can see slight improvement . Will continue .
Great results
Tried these for 2 months, now hooked as the results were so noticeable. Shiny, thick hair, noticeable reduction in fine lines with a healthy glowing skin. Would definitely recommend
Seas (women)
I have found my nails have grown slightly faster than normal since taking these and my skin is also looking better
I'll buy more
The packaging is ok and easy way to get all important vitamins, minerals and omega 3. After 2 weeks noticed slightly stronger nails and a shine to hair will buy more
Not for me
I really felt like these did not do anything at all, but in saying that i'm unsure of what I quite expected. I had high hopes regarding nail strength based on other reviews, but I noticed no difference within the strength of my nails like I had hoped. I will stick to what I know in future.
Great product
Reasonable priced and I liked how they included a variety of different vitamins
Healthy And Happy
Started on the tablets as soon as they arrived. They are easy to take and no funny after taste. Nearly finished the first box of tablets and have noticed nails are growing faster, hair is softer and shiny. Also noticed my skin feels softer. Not seen any other changes as of yet. But looking forward to seeing what other changes I notice by the end of all the tablets.