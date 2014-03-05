By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Seven Seas Perfect7 Woman 30 Tablets & Capsules

4(114)Write a review
Seven Seas Perfect7 Woman 30 Tablets & Capsules
£ 10.00
£0.33/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Natural Source Marine Oil with Omega-3 + Multivitamins & Minerals Food Supplement.
  • Seven Seas Perfect7® Woman: You probably do various things to keep yourself youthful and fit from the outside. But do you do enough against the signs of aging from the inside?
  • Seven Seas has researched the beneficial impact of marine oils for more than 80 years. Our experts have identified 7 key needs for women and developed those into Perfect7® Woman, a combination specifically designed to support you from the inside.
  • Perfect7® is a blend of Natural Source Marine Oil with Omega-3 plus essential multivitamins and minerals. It also contains Calcium, Vitamin D and Magnesium, which support the maintenance of normal bones. The special formula provides effective absorption of nutrients in your body's cells to support you from the inside as you get older.
  • Scientifically shown to support*
  • *Perfect7® Woman has been scientifically designed to support:
  • 1. Skin & Nails: Zinc contributes to the maintenance of normal skin and nails
  • 2. Hair: Biotin contributes to the maintenance of normal hair
  • 3. Energy: Magnesium contributes to energy yielding metabolism
  • 4. Brain: DHA contributes to normal brain function**
  • 5. Vision: Vitamin B2 contributes to maintenance of normal vision
  • 6. Heart: EPA & DHA contribute to the normal function of the heart†
  • 7 Hormonal Activity: Vitamin B6 helps to regulate hormonal activity
  • **The beneficial effect for brain function is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of DHA
  • †The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg DHA/EPA.
Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.For Best Before End Date and Batch Number See Base of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage:
  • Take one tablet (Purple Blister) and one capsule (Silver blister) a day with a cold drink. This product contains Vitamin A. If you are pregnant, trying to become pregnant or breastfeeding, consult your doctor before taking this product.
  • Do not exceed the recommended dose.

Warnings

  • Food supplements should not be used a s a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON WHICH CAN BE DANGEROUS TO YOUNG CHILDREN IF CONSUMED IN EXCESS.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Seven Seas Ltd.,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • TW14 8NX,

Net Contents

60 x Tablets/Capsules

Safety information

View more safety information

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Fish Oil, Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol)

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer Capsule
    Fish Oil1000 mg
    providing: EPA150 mg
    DHA100 mg

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Dicalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Maltodextrin, Potassium Chloride, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C Prep. (Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose), Ferrous Fumarate, Vitamin E Prep. (DL Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Modified Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Silicon Dioxide), Crosslinked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Tablet Coat (Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose, Talc), Niacinamide, Zinc Oxide, Silicon Dioxide, Vitamin A Prep. (Maltodextrin, Acacia, Maize Starch, Vitamin A Acetate, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Calcium Pantothenate, Magnesium Stearate, Stearic Acid, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin B6, Vitamin D Prep. (Sucrose, Acacia, Maize Starch, Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Copper Sulphate, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B12 Prep. (Mannitol, Vitamin B12), Sodium Selenite Prep. (Microcrystalline Cellulose, Sodium Selenite), Vitamin K Prep. (Acacia Gum, Sucrose, Vitamin K), Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Chromium Chloride

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer Tablet%NRV
    Vitamin A800µg RE100
    Vitamin D5 µg100
    Vitamin E10 mg α-TE83
    Vitamin K20 µg27
    Vitamin C60 mg75
    Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.4 mg127
    Riboflaving (Vitamin B2)1.6 mg114
    Niacin18 mg NE113
    Vitamin B62 mg143
    Folic Acid200 µg100
    Vitamin B121 µg40
    Biotin150 µg300
    Pantothenic Acid6 mg100
    Calcium200 mg25
    Phosphorus145 mg21
    Magnesium100 mg27
    Iron14 mg100
    Zinc15 mg150
    Copper1 mg100
    Manganese1 mg50
    Selenium25 µg45
    Chromium25 µg63
    Iodine150 µg100
    NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

114 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

I have noticed a difference

4 stars

So I have never had a lot of look growing my nails and suffer with quite dry skin. A friend recommended giving this a try and it has made a difference, more so to my hair than my nails, my nails are still quite brittle, but my hair feels fantastic.

Amazing

5 stars

Absolutely amazing my hair skin and nails feel like iv gone back 10 years I love it and will continue to use

Nice and shining

4 stars

I was really impressed of the nice ingredients, so close to natural, i saw a big improvement in how my hair is after dying:fresh, not burnt, smells lush and really nice colours they have.

Improvement

3 stars

The pill is quite large and difficult to swallow . I am taking this for 2 months and can see slight improvement . Will continue .

Great results

5 stars

Tried these for 2 months, now hooked as the results were so noticeable. Shiny, thick hair, noticeable reduction in fine lines with a healthy glowing skin. Would definitely recommend

Seas (women)

4 stars

I have found my nails have grown slightly faster than normal since taking these and my skin is also looking better

I'll buy more

4 stars

The packaging is ok and easy way to get all important vitamins, minerals and omega 3. After 2 weeks noticed slightly stronger nails and a shine to hair will buy more

Not for me

3 stars

I really felt like these did not do anything at all, but in saying that i'm unsure of what I quite expected. I had high hopes regarding nail strength based on other reviews, but I noticed no difference within the strength of my nails like I had hoped. I will stick to what I know in future.

Great product

4 stars

Reasonable priced and I liked how they included a variety of different vitamins

Healthy And Happy

4 stars

Started on the tablets as soon as they arrived. They are easy to take and no funny after taste. Nearly finished the first box of tablets and have noticed nails are growing faster, hair is softer and shiny. Also noticed my skin feels softer. Not seen any other changes as of yet. But looking forward to seeing what other changes I notice by the end of all the tablets.

