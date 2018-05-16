Benylin Kids Dry Cough & Sore Throat 125Ml

Product Description
- Children's cough & sore throat syrup
- Glycerin & Liquid Sugar
- What this medicine is for
- Benylin Children's Cough & Sore Throat Syrup is a non-drowsy cough syrup, which relieves irritating, dry coughs and sore throats.
- What the medicine looks like: Benylin Children's Cough & Sore Throat Syrup is a clear, purple liquid available in 125 ml bottles.
- For day & night use
- Pack size: 125ml
Information
Ingredients
The Active Ingredients in each 5 ml of Medicine are: Glycerin 0.75 ml and Liquid Sugar 1.93 ml, Other Ingredients are: Citric Acid Monohydrate, Sodium Benzoate (E211), Anthocyanin, Blackcurrant Flavour, Blackcurrant Juice, Liquid Glucose and Purified Water
Preparation and Usage
- Before giving the medicine to your child
- This product is suitable for most people, but a few people should not use it. If you are in any doubt you should contact your doctor or pharmacist.
- How to use this medicine
- Check the information below to see how much medicine to give.
- For oral use only.
- Do not give more than the stated dose shown below.
- Do not overfill the spoon.
- There is a double-ended spoon in the pack.
- Children under 1 year
- Do not give to children under 1 year old.
- Children 1 year and over and Adults
- Age: Children 1 - 5 years: Dose: One 5 ml spoonful.
- Age: Children 5 years and over and adults (including the elderly); Dose: Two 5 ml spoonfuls.
- Give the dose 3 or 4 times within 24 hours, if needed.
- If symptoms persist, contact your doctor.
- Do not give this medicine after the expiry date shown on the bottle. Retain carton for full instructions.
- Possible side-effects
- This medicine is unlikely to cause side-effects unless your child is allergic to the ingredients. If your child experiences any of the following, stop giving the medicine and seek immediate medical help:
- Unexplained wheezing or difficulty in breathing, swelling of the face, lips, tongue or throat.
- If your child experiences any other side-effects or you are not sure about anything, talk to your doctor or pharmacist.
Warnings
- Do not give your child this medicine...
- If s/he is under 1 year old.
- If s/he is allergic to any of the ingredients.
- If any of these bullet points apply, get advice from a doctor or pharmacist without using Benylin Children's Cough & Sore Throat Syrup.
- Talk to your doctor or pharmacist...
- If your child has an intolerance to some sugars.
- If this applies to your child now or in the past, talk to a doctor or pharmacist.
- Some of the ingredients can cause problems
- This product contains 0.8 g glucose and 1.7 g sucrose in each 5 ml, which may be harmful to the teeth. If you have been told by your doctor that your child has an intolerance to some sugars, contact your doctor before using this medicine. This should be taken into account in patients with diabetes.
- Carbohydrate content of this medicine is 3.4 g per 5 ml.
- If anyone has taken too much
- If anyone has taken too much of this product, contact a doctor or your nearest Accident & Emergency department (Casualty), taking this pack with you.
- If you forget to give the medicine
- If you forget a dose, give the next dose when needed.
- Do not give a double dose.
- Keep out of the reach and sight of children. Medicines should not be disposed of via wastewater or household waste. Ask your pharmacist how to dispose of medicines no longer required. These measures will help to protect the environment. Retain carton for full instructions.
Name and address
- Marketing Authorisation holder:
- BCM,
- Nottingham,
- NG2 3AA.
- Manufacturer:
- BCM Ltd,
Distributor address
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Return to
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,.
- UK.
Lower age limit
1 Years
Net Contents
125ml ℮
Safety information
Do not give your child this medicine... If s/he is under 1 year old. If s/he is allergic to any of the ingredients. If any of these bullet points apply, get advice from a doctor or pharmacist without using Benylin Children's Cough & Sore Throat Syrup. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist... If your child has an intolerance to some sugars. If this applies to your child now or in the past, talk to a doctor or pharmacist. Some of the ingredients can cause problems This product contains 0.8 g glucose and 1.7 g sucrose in each 5 ml, which may be harmful to the teeth. If you have been told by your doctor that your child has an intolerance to some sugars, contact your doctor before using this medicine. This should be taken into account in patients with diabetes. Carbohydrate content of this medicine is 3.4 g per 5 ml. If anyone has taken too much If anyone has taken too much of this product, contact a doctor or your nearest Accident & Emergency department (Casualty), taking this pack with you. If you forget to give the medicine If you forget a dose, give the next dose when needed. Do not give a double dose. Keep out of the reach and sight of children. Medicines should not be disposed of via wastewater or household waste. Ask your pharmacist how to dispose of medicines no longer required. These measures will help to protect the environment. Retain carton for full instructions.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019