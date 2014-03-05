By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Seven Seas Perfect7 Man 30 Tablets & Capsules

No ratings yetWrite a review
Seven Seas Perfect7 Man 30 Tablets & Capsules
£ 10.00
£0.33/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Natural Source Marine Oil with Omega-3 + Multivitamins & Minerals Food Supplement
  • Seven Seas Perfect7® Man: You probably do various things to keep yourself youthful and fit from the outside . But do you do enough against the signs of aging from the inside?
  • Seven Seas has researched the beneficial impact of marine oils for more than 80 years. Our experts have identified the 7 key needs for men and developed those into Perfect7® Man, a combination specifically designed to support you from the inside.
  • Perfect7® is a blend of Natural Source Marine Oil with Omega-3 plus essential multivitamins and minerals. The special formula provides effective absorption of nutrients in your body's cells to support you from the inside as you get older.
  • Perfect7® Man has been scientifically designed to support:
  • 1. Energy - Magnesium contributes to a reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • 2. Muscle - Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal muscle function
  • 3. Heart - EPA & DHA contribute to the normal function of the heart†
  • 4. Brain - DHA contributes to normal brain function**
  • 5. Bones - Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
  • 6. Vision - Vitamin B2 contributes to maintenance of normal vision
  • 7. Metabolism - Vitamins B6 & B12 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • **The beneficial effect for brain function is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of DHA
  • †The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg DHA/EPA.
  • Natural source marine oil with omega 3
  • Magnesium contributes to a reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal muscle function
  • EPA & DHA contribute to the normal function of the heart
  • DHA contributes to normal brain function
  • Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
  • Vitamin B2 contributes to maintenance of normal vision
  • Vitamins B6 & B12 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°CFor Best Before End Date and Batch Number See Base of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage:
  • Take one tablet (Blue blister) and one capsule (Silver blister) a day with a cold drink. Do not exceed the recommended dose.

Warnings

  • Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON WHICH CAN BE DANGEROUS TO YOUNG CHILDREN IF CONSUMED IN EXCESS.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Seven Seas Ltd.,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • TW14 8NX,

Return to

  • Seven Seas Ltd.,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • TW14 8NX,
  • UK.
  • Have any questions or comments?
  • Visit www.seven-seas.com

Net Contents

60 x Tablets/Capsules

Safety information

View more safety information

Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON WHICH CAN BE DANGEROUS TO YOUNG CHILDREN IF CONSUMED IN EXCESS.

    • Natural source marine oil with omega 3

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fish Oil, Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Fish, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°CFor Best Before End Date and Batch Number See Base of Pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer Capsule
    Fish Oil1000 mg
    providing: EPA150 mg
    DHA100mg
    30 Capsules + 30 Tablets-
    • Natural source marine oil with omega 3

    Information

    Ingredients

    Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin E Prep. (DL Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Modified Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Silicon Dioxide), Vitamin C Prep. (Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose), Calcium Pantothenate, Folic Acid Prep. (Dicalcium Phosphate, Folic Acid), Ferrous Fumarate, Potassium Iodide Prep. (Dicalcium Phosphate, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Potassium Iodide), Tablet Coat, (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Talc), Niacinamide, Zinc Oxide, Grape Extract (Sulphites) (Grape Extract, Maltodextrin), L-Cysteine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12 Prep. (Mannitol, Vitamin B12), Crosslinked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Silicon Dioxide, Vitamin B1, Beta Carotene Prep. (Modified Maize Starch, Beta Carotene, Water, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Magnesium Stearate, Biotin Prep (Dicalcium Phosphate, Biotin), Vitamin B2, Vitamin D Prep. (Sucrose, Acacia, Maize Starch, Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Copper Sulphate, Sodium Selenite Prep. (Microcrystalline Cellulose, Sodium Selenite), Manganese Sulphate, Chromium Chloride

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Fish, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°CFor Best Before End Date and Batch Number See Base of Pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer Tablet%NRV
    Vitamin D 5 µg100
    Vitamin E 40 mg α-TE333
    Vitamin C 60 mg75
    Thiamin (Vitamin B1)8 mg727
    Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 4 mg286
    Niacin 18 mg NE113
    Vitamin B6 10 mg714
    Folic Acid 400 µg200
    Vitamin B12 9 µg360
    Biotin 45 µg90
    Pantothenic acid 40 mg667
    Magnesium 75 mg20
    Iron 12 mg86
    Zinc 15 mg150
    Copper 1 mg100
    Manganese 0.5 mg25
    Selenium 100 µg182
    Chromium 50 µg125
    Iodine 200 µg133
    NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
    30 Capsules + 30 Tablets --

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here