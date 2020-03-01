Baxters Vegetarian Puy Lentil & Tomato 400G

Horrible soup
This is possibly the most horrible soup i have ever tasted
Super soup
Great soup.... hearty and very filling
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Scottish Specialities W.A. Baxter & Sons (Holdings) Ltd
Tomatoes (26%), Water, Carrots, Green Lentils (10%), Potatoes, Red Kidney Beans, Red Split Lentils, Haricot Beans, Onions, Green Peppers, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Salt, Basil, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Spices (Paprika, Cumin, Chilli Pepper, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Turmeric), Garlic Puree, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Oregano, Red Chillies, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lovage Extract, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C. Consume within 2 days. For Best Before End: See End of Can.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not Boil.
1 Servings
Can. Recyclable
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per Can
|Energy
|241kJ/57kcal
|964kJ/228kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|1.2g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|10.4g
|41.6g
|of which sugars
|2.8g
|11.2g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|8.0g
|Protein
|2.8g
|11.2g
|Salt
|0.58g
|2.32g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020