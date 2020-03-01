By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Baxters Vegetarian Puy Lentil & Tomato 400G

3(2)Write a review
Baxters Vegetarian Puy Lentil & Tomato 400G
£ 1.15
£0.29/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato and Green Lentil Soup
  • Green Lentil & Tomato
  • "This super simple soup is a real treat. The zing of sweet tomato perfectly complements green lentils' earthy flavour, while our specially selected combination of herbs and spices make sure this soup is always a delicious treat."
  • Audrey Baxter
  • 3 of your 5 a day*
  • *Per can. Aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.
  • Try our Super Good Range
  • Baxters Super Good Root Vegetable and Turmeric

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Scottish Specialities W.A. Baxter & Sons (Holdings) Ltd

  • Low fat
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (26%), Water, Carrots, Green Lentils (10%), Potatoes, Red Kidney Beans, Red Split Lentils, Haricot Beans, Onions, Green Peppers, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Salt, Basil, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Spices (Paprika, Cumin, Chilli Pepper, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Turmeric), Garlic Puree, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Oregano, Red Chillies, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lovage Extract, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C. Consume within 2 days. For Best Before End: See End of Can.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not Boil.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy 241kJ/57kcal964kJ/228kcal
Fat 0.3g1.2g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 10.4g41.6g
of which sugars 2.8g11.2g
Fibre 2.0g8.0g
Protein 2.8g11.2g
Salt 0.58g2.32g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Horrible soup

1 stars

This is possibly the most horrible soup i have ever tasted

Super soup

5 stars

Great soup.... hearty and very filling

Usually bought next

Baxters Vegetarian Lentil & Vegetable Soup 400G

£ 1.15
£0.29/100g

Baxters Root Vegetable Turmeric Soup 400G

£ 1.55
£3.88/kg

Baxters Vegetarian Italian Tomato & Basil Soup 400G

£ 1.15
£0.29/100g

Tesco Plant Chef Lentil & Pepper Soup 400G

£ 0.55
£0.14/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here