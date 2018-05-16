Benylin Chesty Cough Tabs 16S

Product Description
- Chesty cough & cold tablets.
- For the relief of symptoms associated with colds and flu, including aches and pains, headache, blocked nose and sore throat, chills and chesty coughs.
- Active ingredient guaifenesin helps thin and loosen phlegm in your chest, making it easier to cough up.
- Phenylephrine is a nasal decongestant which helps reduce swelling in the passages of the nose and so that you can breathe more easily.
- Paracetamol can relieve the pain and help reduce your temperature if you have a fever.
- Not suitable for children under 12 years.
- Always read the label.
- Blocked & runny nose
- Chesty cough & congestion
- Sore throat & headache
- Triple action
Information
Ingredients
Each Tablet contains the active ingredients: Paracetamol 250 mg, Guaifenesin 100 mg and Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 5 mg
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before you take these tablets.
- Dose: For oral use only.
- Swallow whole with water. Do not chew.
- Adults, the elderly and children 12 years and over:
- 2 tablets every 4 hours as required. Do not take more than 8 tablets (4 doses) in any 24 hour period.
- Do not give to children under 12 years old.
Warnings
- WARNING: Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to your doctor.
- Do not use tablets after the date shown on the pack.
- CONTAINS PARACETAMOL
- Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well.
- If you are taking medication or are under medical care, consult your doctor before using this medicine.
- Do not take with other flu, cold or decongestant products. Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- MA holder:
- Wrafton Laboratories Limited,
- Braunton,
- Devon,
- EX33 2DL,
- UK.
Distributor address
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
16 x Tablets
Safety information
