Tesco Orange & Mango Sparkling Water 1L

Valencia in a bottle.
Wonderfully refreshing drink with a huge hit of orange zest. The mango is less apparent but doesn't detract from the overall impression.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 2kcal
Carbonated Spring Water, Mango Juice from Concentrate (1.0%), Orange Juice from Concentrate (1.0%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose).
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled
1 litre
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One glass (250ml)
|Energy
|10kJ / 2kcal
|25kJ / 6kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|1.0g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019