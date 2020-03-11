Sudafed Headache Day & Night Capsules 16'S

Product Description
- Congestion Headache Relief Day & Night Capsules
- Paracetamol, Caffeine & Phenylephrine
- How does this product help?
- Sudafed Congestion Headache Relief Day & Night Capsules with Phenylephrine hydrochloride, Caffeine and Paracetamol, help relieve the symptoms of colds and flu, including stuffy noses, headache, sore throat, fever, aches and pains. The Day capsules can also relieve tiredness and drowsiness.
- Helps clear your head cold
- Two different capsules - one for day and one for night
Information
Ingredients
Each Day Capsule contains: Paracetamol 500mg, Caffeine 25mg & Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 6.1mg, Each Night Capsule contains: Paracetamol 500mg & Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 6.1mg
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
- How to take? For oral use.
- Swallow whole with water. Do not chew.
- Adults and children 12 years and over:
- Take 2 red/yellow Day capsules every 4 - 6 hours during the daytime, as required, followed by 2 dark blue/light blue Night Capsules at bedtime. Leave at least 4 hours between doses.
- Do not take more than 8 capsules in 24 hours.
- Do not give to children under 12 years.
Warnings
- Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to your doctor.
- Contains Paracetamol: Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to your doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well.
- The Day time capsules contain caffeine and so may disrupt sleep if taken at night.
- Do not use the capsules after the date shown on the pack.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- Marketing Authorisation holder:
- Wrafton Laboratories Ltd.,
- Braunton,
- Devon,
- EX33 2DL,
- UK.
Distributor address
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG.
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
16 x Capsules
Safety information
