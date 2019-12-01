By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Peach & Passion Fruit Sparkling Water 1L

5(56)Write a review
Tesco Peach & Passion Fruit Sparkling Water 1L
£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

One glass
  • Energy21kJ 5kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 8kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated peach and passion fruit flavoured drink made with spring water, peach juice from concentrate and sweeteners.
  • SPARKLING Specially blended for a bright, sweet taste Our drinks experts have been creating juices and fizzy drinks in Somerset for more than 30 years. We take pure spring water, and add bursts of fruity sweetness, with absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • SPARKLING Specially blended for a bright, sweet taste Our drinks experts have been creating juices and fizzy drinks in Somerset for more than 30 years. We take pure spring water, and add bursts of fruity sweetness, with absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Peach Juice from Concentrate (2%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy8kJ / 2kcal21kJ / 5kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.8g
Sugars0.2g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

56 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

I absolutely love this water

5 stars

I love this sparkling water and can’t get it in Tesco express in Glenrothes anymore.

Great taste

5 stars

Wanted to try a different type of cold drink, very refreshing.

Very pleasant taste

4 stars

Prefer to use this product instead of water or tea etc. Particularly at night.

Really tasty and refreshing.

5 stars

I now buy this every shop.

Fresh tasting a hint of flavour very refreshing.

5 stars

I buy this and other flavours each week.

Thirst quenching

5 stars

Tastes amazing

Good Value

5 stars

My husband likes these flavoured waters

Simply tasty

5 stars

I always buy it as it tastes great

Great Product Excellent Price

5 stars

Kids love this Great price Low calls Love it

Great

5 stars

Went back for more

1-10 of 56 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Sparkling Water Apple & Raspberry 1 Litre

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Tesco Sparkling Summer Fruits Spring Water 1Lt

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Tesco Sparkling Water White Grape & Blackberry 1 Litre

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Tesco Orange & Mango Sparkling Water 1L

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here