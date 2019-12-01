By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Apple & Elderflower Sparkling Water 1 Litre

4.5(60)Write a review
Tesco Apple & Elderflower Sparkling Water 1 Litre
£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

One glass
  • Energy21kJ 5kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 8kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated apple and elderflower flavoured drink made with apple juice from concentrate, spring water and sweeteners.
  • SPARKLING Specially blended for a crisp, delicate taste Our drinks experts have been creating juices and fizzy drinks in Somerset for more than 30 years. We take pure spring water, and add bursts of fruity sweetness, with absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (2.0%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy8kJ / 2kcal21kJ / 5kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.8g
Sugars0.2g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

60 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

not great

1 stars

Tastes like i licked a dishcloth

This isn't a drink, it is a newfound way of life.

5 stars

It all starts with that fizz pop, as the subtle smell of elderflower disperses into the room. The cool crisp taste is enough to transport you to a calm relaxed state with the bubbles gently tickling your tongue. This isn't a drink, it is a newfound way of life.

the flavour of this product is not as good,

2 stars

the flavour of this product is not as good,

If you want an apple drink...

3 stars

You can taste the apple but not the elderflower so much. it is a right shame that this is mixed. why not offer just elseflower or elderflower and white grape at least. Not buying this again as I feel let down

I have been buying this flavoured water for a long

1 stars

I have been buying this flavoured water for a long time maybe over a year but I bought my usual the other day and found that the label had been changed,so checked with the staff if the flavours would be any different but was assured that the flavours would be as it was it was just the labelling was changed.But believe me the bottles I bought are nothing like the apple and elderflower I have bought before the label was changed I so disappointed that I won’t buy this Item again. Mrs C Watt

Bitter taste since ingredients changed.

1 stars

I used to love this drink and buy several bottles at a time however Tesco have recently changed the ingredients and the flavour is now bitter. If you've ever used bitter apple or a chew deterrent for a pet and accidentally tasted it, it's a bit like that! Not pleasant.

Love the flaver

5 stars

I get it most weeks

Great sharp taste and low in calories, love it for quenching my thirst

5 stars

I buy this product every week

Refreshing and "Fizz level" perfect

5 stars

Been buying this range for years. My favourite was Pear and elderflower but this is just as good. Best sparkling water I have found

very good

5 stars

I buy this product with every order i get,really good.

1-10 of 60 reviews

