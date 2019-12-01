Tesco Apple & Elderflower Sparkling Water 1 Litre

not great
Tastes like i licked a dishcloth
This isn't a drink, it is a newfound way of life.
It all starts with that fizz pop, as the subtle smell of elderflower disperses into the room. The cool crisp taste is enough to transport you to a calm relaxed state with the bubbles gently tickling your tongue. This isn't a drink, it is a newfound way of life.
the flavour of this product is not as good,
If you want an apple drink...
You can taste the apple but not the elderflower so much. it is a right shame that this is mixed. why not offer just elseflower or elderflower and white grape at least. Not buying this again as I feel let down
I have been buying this flavoured water for a long
I have been buying this flavoured water for a long time maybe over a year but I bought my usual the other day and found that the label had been changed,so checked with the staff if the flavours would be any different but was assured that the flavours would be as it was it was just the labelling was changed.But believe me the bottles I bought are nothing like the apple and elderflower I have bought before the label was changed I so disappointed that I won’t buy this Item again. Mrs C Watt
Bitter taste since ingredients changed.
I used to love this drink and buy several bottles at a time however Tesco have recently changed the ingredients and the flavour is now bitter. If you've ever used bitter apple or a chew deterrent for a pet and accidentally tasted it, it's a bit like that! Not pleasant.
Love the flaver
I get it most weeks
Great sharp taste and low in calories, love it for quenching my thirst
I buy this product every week
Refreshing and "Fizz level" perfect
Been buying this range for years. My favourite was Pear and elderflower but this is just as good. Best sparkling water I have found
very good
I buy this product with every order i get,really good.