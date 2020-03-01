Herbal Essences Clearly Naked Shine Shampoo 400Ml

Excellent!
Loveeee this scent really gives me a good deep clean wash. The scent is right up my street Would highly recommend it
Firstly I love citrus scents they smell so fresh. And I love to try new products on the market I like a product to work well and this made my hair feel luxurious and fresh and most of the shine on my hair was unreal everybody said how shiny and healthy my hair looked and I have my hair bleached regularly so it was quite damaged this definitely helped my damaged hair
I have greasy scalp with dry ends and this combination is perfect to keep the shine. Genuinely impressed with the results and smells so refreshing
such an amazing product literally is the best purchase I've made in such long time super glad with this defiantly recommend :)
This white tea shampoo smells gorgeous, herbal essences is a great brand have used for years.
Its impressive how work on my hair. I feeling my hair brilliant and strong. Impossible to live without it.
Herbal Essences Shampoo Daily Detox Crimson Orange & Mint Volume its lovely! The scent is amazing. Love the bottle style too!
Smells divine and the scent lingered for ages Left my hair feeling light and clean Price is amazing
Love this shampoo, hair feels really clean after I have used this
I recommend it highly as it left my hair smelling & feeling beautiful with an excellent shine superb value for money A little go's a long way .