Herbal Essences Clearly Naked Shine Shampoo 400Ml

4.5(645)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.75/100ml
  • Herbal Essences Shampoo - Daily Detox Shine - Refresh your locks and reveal radiant looking hair. Enjoy notes of White Tea & Mint. Herbal Essences Daily Detox Shampoo is gentle enough for daily use and safe for colour treated hair. This shampoo is free from silicones and pH Balanced. For best results, use with Herbal Essences Daily Detox Shine Conditioner.
  • Refreshing formula for radiant looking hair
  • Gentle enough for daily use
  • This shampoo is free from silicones and pH Balanced
  • Daily Detox shampoo is safe for colour treated hair
  • Enjoy notes of White Tea and Mint
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Tetrasodium EDTA, Linalool, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxycitronellal, Mentha Piperita Oil, Menthol, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Magnesium Nitrate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a creamy lather, enjoy the scent, and rinse. For more beautiful hair, use with Herbal Essences Daily Detox Shine Conditioner.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey KT13 OXP
  • UK
  • [GB] 0800 181 184
  • [IE] 1800 535 951
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

645 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Loveeee this scent really gives me a good deep clean wash. The scent is right up my street Would highly recommend it

Excellent!

5 stars

Firstly I love citrus scents they smell so fresh. And I love to try new products on the market I like a product to work well and this made my hair feel luxurious and fresh and most of the shine on my hair was unreal everybody said how shiny and healthy my hair looked and I have my hair bleached regularly so it was quite damaged this definitely helped my damaged hair

Excellent!

5 stars

I have greasy scalp with dry ends and this combination is perfect to keep the shine. Genuinely impressed with the results and smells so refreshing

Excellent!

5 stars

such an amazing product literally is the best purchase I've made in such long time super glad with this defiantly recommend :)

Great!

4 stars

This white tea shampoo smells gorgeous, herbal essences is a great brand have used for years.

Excellent!

5 stars

Its impressive how work on my hair. I feeling my hair brilliant and strong. Impossible to live without it.

Excellent!

5 stars

Herbal Essences Shampoo Daily Detox Crimson Orange & Mint Volume its lovely! The scent is amazing. Love the bottle style too!

Great!

4 stars

Smells divine and the scent lingered for ages Left my hair feeling light and clean Price is amazing

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this shampoo, hair feels really clean after I have used this

Excellent!

5 stars

I recommend it highly as it left my hair smelling & feeling beautiful with an excellent shine superb value for money A little go's a long way .

1-10 of 645 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

