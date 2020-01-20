By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bronchostop Syrup 200Ml

1(4)Write a review
Bronchostop Syrup 200Ml
£ 9.00
£4.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Cough Syrup
  • Bronchostop Cough syrup contains a unique formula traditionally used to relieve any cough: dry, tickly, chesty, mucus or catarrh. Alcohol-free and non-drowsy.
  • A traditional herbal medicinal product for use in the relief of coughs, such as chesty coughs and dry, tickly, irritating coughs and catarrh, exclusively based upon long-standing use as a traditional remedy. Always read the leaflet. Voted 2016 Product of the Year Award by consumers themselves.
  • Traditionally Used to Relieve any cough: dry, tickly, chesty, mucus or catarrh
  • Alcohol Free
  • Non-drowsy
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Each 15 ml of Oral Syrup containshe active ingredients: 120 mg of Extract (as Dry Extract) from Thyme Herb (Thymus Vulgaris L. and Thymus Zygis L., Herb) (DER 7-13:1). Extraction Solvent: Water, 830 mg of Extract (as Liquid Extract) from Marshmallow Root (Althaea Officinalis L.) (DER 12-14:1). Extraction Solvent: Water, Also contains: Methyl Parahydroxybenzoate and Propyl Parahydroxybenzoate, See leaflet for further information

Storage

Do not store above 25°C. Store in the original package in order to protect the contents from light. Close tightly after use. After opening, use within 4 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Read the package leaflet before use.
  • For oral use.
  • Dosage:
  • Adults, the elderly and children over 12 years:
  • Using the measuring cup provided, 15 ml of syrup to be taken every 4 hours, 4 times per day.
  • If required, up to a maximum of 6 doses (90ml) can be taken per day.

Warnings

  • Do not give to children under 12 years.
  • DO NOT EXCEED THE STATED DOSE
  • Do not use if you are pregnant, breast-feeding or allergic to any of the ingredients.
  • Talk to a doctor if symptoms worsen or persist after 7 days.
  • Keep out of sight and reach of children.

Name and address

  • THR Holder:
  • Kwizda Pharma GmbH,
  • Effingergasse 21,
  • A-1160,
  • Vienna,
  • Austria.

Distributor address

  • Omega Pharma Limited.

Return to

  • www.bronchostop.co.uk

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Help other customers like you

really expensive ,recommended dosage is twice the

1 stars

really expensive ,recommended dosage is twice the amount of any other cough syrup which makes it even more expensive, tastes disgusting and had no effect whatsoever.

Cough

1 stars

This was totally ineffective for my cough. The taste was horrid will never use it again. Don’t buy it as it’s a waste of your good money.

disgusting

1 stars

wouldn't normally write a review on food shop but had to on this. It tastes revolting and that's an understatement!!!. It made me sick, the consistency is gulpy, strange smell not at all pleasant.

Like your herbs

2 stars

not great for the price i still have the annoying cough all i can taste is thyme. wont be buying this again

