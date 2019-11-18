Bronchostop Pastilles 20 Pack

Best ever
Best cough pastilles ever! Even helped when I had whooping cough.
1 Pastille contains the active ingredient: 59.5 mg of Extract (as Dry Extract) from Thyme Herb (Thymus Vulgaris L. and Thymus Zygis L. Herb)(DER 7-13:1). Extraction Solvent: Water, Also contains: Fructose and Sorbitol (E420), See leaflet for further information
Do not store above 25°C.Store the blister in the original package in order to protect from light.
20 x Pastilles
DO NOT EXCEED THE STATED DOSE You must talk to a doctor if you do not feel better or if you feel worse after 7 days. Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Do not give to children under 12 years. Do not use if you are pregnant, breast-feeding or allergic to any of the ingredients.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020