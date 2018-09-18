By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mugshot Macaroni And Cheese 68G

3(2)Write a review
Mugshot Macaroni And Cheese 68G
£ 0.80
£1.18/100g
Per Sachet:
  • Energy1074kJ 254kcal
    13%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars4.9g
    5%
  • Salt1.64g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 428kJ/101kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta elbows in a creamy cheese sauce.
  • Less than 2% fat
  • Less than 260 calories
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • Macaroni pasta in a creamy, cheesy sauce
  • Tasty & guilt free!
  • A source of protein
  • No artificial colour or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 68g
  • A source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Dried Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg White, Salt], Cheese Powder (8.6%) (from Milk), Potato Starch, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Natural Flavourings (contain Milk, Wheat, Barley, Celery), Salt, Onion Powder, Colours (Curcumin (contain Milk), Paprika Extract), Garlic Powder, Milk Protein, Ground Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Dipotassium Phosphate), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Yeast Extract, Fortified Wheatflour [Wheatflour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin]

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Celery, Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Make-Up Instructions
  • Ready in 5 minutes
  • 1 Empty sachet into a standard size mug.
  • 2 Fill to 15mm from brim with boiling water. Stir thoroughly.
  • 3 Allow to stand for 5 minutes. Top up if a thinner sauce is required. Stir thoroughly again.

Number of uses

This represents one serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Visit our website at www.mugshot.co.uk

Net Contents

68g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) per 100g(as consumed) per sachet
Energy428kJ/101kcal1074kJ/254kcal
Fat1.7g4.3g
of which saturates0.9g2.2g
Carbohydrate17.5g44.0g
of which sugars2.0g4.9g
Fibre0.5g1.3g
Protein3.7g9.2g
Salt0.65g1.64g
Once boiling water has been added to the contents of this sachet it weighs 251g (approx.)--
This represents one serving--
All values below relate to the product when made up with water (i.e. per 100g is a portion of the 251g serving)--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Does what it says on the packet!

5 stars

Easy to use, good taste, great price

vile

1 stars

unbelievably horrible

