By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maggi So Juicy Moroccan Chicken 38G

4(5)Write a review
Maggi So Juicy Moroccan Chicken 38G
£ 1.00
£2.64/100g
1/4 of our Meal Suggestion (see reverse) contains:
  • Energy2316 kJ 548 kcal
    27%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars13.3g
    15%
  • Salt1.72g
    29%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1285 kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoning Mix for Moroccan Chicken.
  • For other authentic & delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
  • Stuff to love
  • Ingredients you know Coriander, Cumin and Ginger
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Enjoy the exotic flavour and tender texture of delicious Moroccan Chicken with Maggi® So Juicy® Moroccan Chicken. This packet provides the effortless way to make a tasty and juicy Moroccan Chicken meal with no mess or stress! The delicious mix of Moroccan spices in our special So Juicy® cooking bag allows your chicken* to cook until tender and juicy in its own juices, meaning no need to add oil. Why not try one of our Meal Suggestions the whole family will love - with the added benefit of providing 2 of your 5 A Day?
  • Each packet contains an aromatic mix of Moroccan spices — including cumin, coriander, parsley, paprika, ginger, cinnamon and turmeric - and a special cooking bag. Add chicken breasts, onion, carrots, and tomatoes to your shopping list, and get ready to make a tasty dish. Following the instructions on the packet, just add the ingredients and the Maggi® So Juicy Moroccan Chicken recipe mix to the special So Juicy® cooking bag provided, mix it together and cook it in the oven! Serve with lemon and courgette couscous for a mouth-watering meal in no time! There you have it, Maggi® Moroccan Chicken.
  • *chicken not included
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • If you love our Maggi® So Juicy® Moroccan Chicken recipe mix, why not try another of our So Juicy® flavours, like So Juicy® Creamy Butter Chicken?
  • Why not try serving your So Juicy® Moroccan Chicken with lemon and courgette couscous?
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • A delicious Moroccan chicken recipe mix with a special cooking bag
  • Cooking bag locks in juices and flavour, so no need to add oil
  • Only ingredients you know, carefully blended by us!
  • Pack size: 38g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (Potato, Onion, Tomato), Herbs and Spices (Ginger (2.3%), Cinnamon, Bay Leaf, Black Pepper, Pimento Pepper, Red Cayenne Pepper, Cumin (4.1%), Turmeric, Coriander (3.4%), Parsley (2.8%), Paprika), Corn Starch, Salt, Sugar, Garlic, Peach, Yeast Extract, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flavourings (with Gluten), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Milk, Soya, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Preheat oven to 180ºC (160ºC for fan oven), Gas Mark 4. Do not exceed this temperature. Remove and unfold the cooking bag from top of the sachet, keeping the red tie for later use. Dice 4 x 150g chicken breasts into 2cm thick strips. Add the chicken, 1 large diced onion, 3 chopped medium carrots and 2 diced large tomatoes to the bag. Pour the seasoning from the sachet.
  • 2 Close the bag at the end using the red tie. Mix the ingredients together by gently turning the bag. Place the bag on its side into a large ovenproof dish, spreading out the ingredients. Do not pierce the bag. Place dish on the bottom shelf of the oven. The bag expands so ensure there is enough space between racks.
  • 3 Cook for 40-60 minutes. Remove from the oven, leave to stand for 2-3 minutes before opening - the steam will be very hot. Ensure that the chicken is fully cooked through and piping hot. Serve the juicy chicken with lemon, garlic and courgette couscous - see our serving suggestion to the left.
  • Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Bags are not suitable for microwaves or with switched on grill function.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

38g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**% RI*
Energy 1285 kJ420 kJ2316 kJ27%
-305 kcal99 kcal548 kcal
Fat 4.6g1.2g6.7g10%
of which: saturates 0.6g0.2g1.0g5%
Carbohydrate 53.8g13.1g72.0g28%
of which: sugars 18.2g2.4g13.3g15%
Fibre 8.6g1.1g6.1g-
Protein 7.7g8.5g46.8g94%
Salt 15.18g0.31g1.72g29%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'----
Makes 4 servings----

Safety information

View more safety information

DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

WOW!

5 stars

I bought this on offer as an emergency go to dinner. WOW! Just about to buy some more, easy to prepare and the results were outstanding. Thanks Maggi!

Tasty

4 stars

Made this tonight and served with courgette CPU’s CPU’s as suggested. My husband hates courgette and loves it !! Nice taste. DeD easy

Great on the BBQ

5 stars

Started this off in the bag (as per instructions) then finished off the filleted Chicken Thighs on the BBQ. Absolutely beautiful and everyone (all 22) enjoyed them. Can't wait to do it all again this year.

Horrible spices

1 stars

We tried this spice mix today and it was foul. One of the worst blends of overdried and nasty tasteless hard, gritty ingredients I've ever cooked with. Never again. It wrecked our Tagine.

Fab

5 stars

Tried this as it was recommended by a friend. Really tasty and full of flavour.

Usually bought next

Maggi Juicy Sweet Chilli 44G

£ 1.00
£0.23/10g

Maggi So Juicy Mexican Chicken 40G

£ 1.00
£2.50/100g

Tesco Mediterranean Style Couscous 110G

£ 0.45
£4.10/kg

Maggi Juicy Thai Green Curry 43G

£ 1.00
£2.33/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here