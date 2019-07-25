Maggi So Juicy Moroccan Chicken 38G

WOW!
I bought this on offer as an emergency go to dinner. WOW! Just about to buy some more, easy to prepare and the results were outstanding. Thanks Maggi!
Tasty
Made this tonight and served with courgette CPU’s CPU’s as suggested. My husband hates courgette and loves it !! Nice taste. DeD easy
Great on the BBQ
Started this off in the bag (as per instructions) then finished off the filleted Chicken Thighs on the BBQ. Absolutely beautiful and everyone (all 22) enjoyed them. Can't wait to do it all again this year.
Horrible spices
We tried this spice mix today and it was foul. One of the worst blends of overdried and nasty tasteless hard, gritty ingredients I've ever cooked with. Never again. It wrecked our Tagine.
Fab
Tried this as it was recommended by a friend. Really tasty and full of flavour.