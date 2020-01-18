Hersheys Reeses Peanut Butter Cups 4 Pack 170G

Product Description
- Peanut Butter Creme Cups in a Milk Chocolate Flavoured Coating.
- Reese's Peanut Butter cups are a classic candy collaboration; the perfect combination and chocolate and peanut butter. Nothing goes together better than Reese's Peanut Butter and a creamy milk chocolate flavour coating.
- The original Reese's Peanut Butter Cup was created in 1928 as a partnership between H.B. Reese and Milton Hershey. Since then, the Reese's family has grown to include a variety of flavours and forms. Today, you can try Reese's products in dark chocolate, white chocolate, snack-sized pieces and candy bars.
- 4 pack
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Chocolate Flavoured Coating (52%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Nonfat Milk Powder; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476)], Peanut Butter Center (48%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose*; Salt; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319)], *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets, Corn, and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Produce of
Manufactured in the United States of America
Name and address
- The Hershey Company,
- 100 Crystal A Drive,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- U.S.A.
- Hershey International,
Return to
- Please send comments within EU to:
- Hershey International,
- c/o A.I.B. International,
- P.O. Box 11,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7YZ,
- UK.
- Questions or comments?
- www.askhershey.com
Net Contents
4 x 42.5g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|2252 kJ/538 kcal
|Total Fat
|29.9g
|of which: Saturates
|11.1g
|Carbohydrates
|52.6g
|of which: Sugars
|50.9g
|Protein
|10.9g
|Salt
|0.9g
