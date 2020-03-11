By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner 350Ml

4.5(76)Write a review
Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner 350Ml
£ 3.00
£0.86/100ml

Offer

  • Get hair nourishment, inside and out, with Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner. This Dove conditioner smooths, visibly repairs damage and strengthens against breakage.
  • Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner, formulated with Nutri-Keratin Repair Actives, repairs the signs of damage to the hair surface and progressively nourishes deep within the hair strands, making hair stronger, visibly healthier and more beautiful with every wash.
  • Caring for heat damaged hair should go beyond removing the outward signs of damage, which is why this Dove conditioner for damaged hair is formulated to nourish and help restore the hair inside as well. Part of the Dove Nutritive Solutions range, it continues to improve the condition of your hair over time. With every wash you're building on your hair's internal strength, leaving it looking and feeling healthier, and keeping it beautiful. After use, your hair will look visibly smoother and more manageable - giving you stronger hair to be proud of.
  • How to use:
  • After shampooing, work Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner between your hands and then apply to wet hair, smoothing it in from mid-lengths to tips. Make sure every strand is covered by combing it through with your fingers and then rinse it out straight away. This nourishing conditioner is suitable for daily use. For best results use with Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo for healthy looking hair.
  • Against breakage vs. non-conditioning shampoo
  • Visibly repairs signs of surface hair damage
  • Deeply nourishes damaged hair, for comprehensive benefits, use with Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo
  • Nutri-Keratin Repair Actives help repair damage deep inside hair
  • Makes hair feel smoother, helps detangling and improves manageability
  • Gives both instant and progressive results with continuous use
  • Suitable for daily use
  • Pack size: 350ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Amodimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride, Dipropylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, Gluconolactone, Glycerin, Lactic acid, Parfum, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium chloride, Sodium sulfate, Trehalose, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

350 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

76 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Hair have never felt this nourished

5 stars

Well I have very thin, sometimes greasy, sometimes dry and dull looking hair. I have previously been using a medium end brand but it had made no diffrence. When I got chance to try this conditioner and I have tried it for 6 times now. My hair looks nourished, volumised and much healthy. I would definately recommend this to others and going to stick with this brand which is more affordable [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

All you need is dove

5 stars

I’ve used various dove products over the years, and I tend to rotate my shampoo and condititioner round different brands. I am not sure if I had tried this before but because I knew I’d be writing a review I have been much more mindful of the experience. I’ve been using it for a few weeks now, and I wash my hair more or less every second day. I love the smell of dove anyway, it’s percumed but not overpowering so I was very happy this conditioner has the same smell. It feels nice when it goes on your hair, and you can actually feel the tangles coming out as you massage it into the ends of your hair. After using it, I usually dry and straighten my hair. I have noticed since using it that my hair sits well. It looks healthier and shinier too. It’s easy to brush and style. I was so impressed with the conditioner that I went out and got the corresponding shampoo. This is a product I would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sleeker & Manageable Hair!!!

5 stars

Having shoulder length, wavy hair with split ends which are extremely prone to frizziness I am always on the lookout for hair conditioners that help tame my frizzy hair without weighing them down. Also being lazy I do not like to use too many hair products. This Dove conditioner comes in a sleek, easy to use bottle. The conditioner itself is thick but not overly so and has a pleasant smell (not the usual Dove fragrance). Washing it off is easy and does not require gallons of water and the hair is left softer, shinier and smoother. I have now been using this conditioner for a few weeks and have noticed a great improvement in my hair. They are looking sleeker and are more manageable. Also I am now using much less conditioner in my hair than when I started using this. Overall it is an effective conditioner which does help in repairing dry, wavy and damaged hair without breaking the bank. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A Winner In My Book

5 stars

I’ve been using Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner for over a week now and I must say - I’m really impressed. From the sleek, eye catching designed bottle to the rich & creamy texture of the conditioner - it’s a winner in my book. Combing through my hair was a breeze, leaving it tangle free and feeling nourished & healthier than it has done in years. Thank you Dove - this one is a definitely a keeper. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect.........for the right person

4 stars

I've always been a fan of Dove products, they usually leave a long lasting clean fresh smell that isn't over powering and the simplicity of the white and blue packaging give it the impression of a more stylish, higher price item than it is. Unfortunately I didn't find this Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner to have the unique smell that I've been so fond of in the past, it did however, still look slick with great packaging. I have very long, thick wavy hair with dry split ends that get extremely knotty. I tend to use quite specialist products to help with detangling and damage protection so was keen to see how this product would compare. As I mentioned the smell wasn't the usual that I favoured in the past but it wasn't unpleasant, the biggest negative I found was that to detangle my mass of hair I needed to use about 1/4 of the bottle. This is far more than I normally use with my high brand. I will say than when washing the conditioner out my and styling my hair did feel lovely and soft but there was no noticeable improvement than my usual brand. I must stress I do have very unmanageable hair though. To experiment, I then tested the product on my daughters hair, she has long delicate fine hair that breaks very easily. I will say that we only needed to use a regular size amount of the conditioner for her hair and it definitely has improved the appearance and manageability. She is one to scream and moan when having her hair brushed due to knots, however, we have had a scream free week. The Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner is most certainly an amazing product for my daughters hair! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

beautiful soft hair!!

4 stars

This dove conditioner leaves my hair feeling silky smooth after using it. I have liked using it so much that I am now using a dove shampoo also to get the full effect! People have noticed the difference in my hair and I am now keen to try more of the dove toiletries range! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove repair

4 stars

I have very long hair and find my ends always brittle or dry this makes my hair look unkept. After using Dove repair I find my hair to be very soft and dryes up great it looks and feels great, very impressed with Dove repair. My friends commented on how my hair was looking well very shiney and healthy. I told my friends what I used and they were keen to use this themselves to see if this helps there hair to look as good as my hair was. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A great new product

5 stars

I've just had my hair coloured so this arrived just at the right time. I use Dove products all the time so was looking forward to trying this & it didn't disappoint....it left my hair feeling soft and silky with a lovely looking sheen, which made my new colour stand out even more. I will definitely be buying this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Made head itchy

1 stars

Using this conditioner has made my head very dry and itchy so dont think its a product for me. Hair didnt improve much either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hair feels soft

5 stars

I’ve had the time to use this product a few times now. It smells lovely, goes on easily and washes out with ease. My hair is pretty sensitive, fine and flyaway but this didn’t leave my hair heavy or greasy looking. My hair feels so soft, smooth and looks healthy after using it. Usually the next day my hair looks and feel lifeless but not with this product. I’m pretty fussy with hair products but I’d definitely buy this one and would consider buying the shampoo to compliment it. I’ve even recommended it to my sister in law who has hair issues as well [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 76 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo 400Ml

£ 3.00
£0.75/100ml

Offer

Dove Daily Moisture Light Shampoo 400Ml

£ 3.00
£0.75/100ml

Offer

Dove Silk Glow Body Wash 225Ml

£ 0.95
£0.42/100ml

Offer

Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo 250Ml

£ 1.35
£0.54/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here