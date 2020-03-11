Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo 400Ml

Life changing product!! 5 stars A Tesco Customer9th November 2019 I only used my husbands bottle of this shampoo as my usual one had run out and I'm so glad I did as it made a world of difference to my fine hair..my hair felt different the minute I dried it and it seemed to add volume as well which lasted a whole week..This is now on my shopping list and I have given up the one I had been using for years!! Thankyou Dove.. Report

Silky soft 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd November 2017 I love this repair conditioner. I can feel the silky product working almost instantly on my permed hair. It makes it feel amazing and my friends now feel the same too

Magic in a bottle 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st July 2017 My new best friend it really is fantastic, the smell is divine and the clean silky hair is even better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Familiar & Favourite Smell 4 stars Review from unilever.com 1st July 2017 Dove didn't let me down and the first thing I noticed was the familiar and comforting smell. I used the shampoo and was delighted with the results - after many years of over heating with drying and straightening a couple of uses of Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo and oh my what a difference. Would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

shiny hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th June 2017 i was really pleased with the shampoo, my hair was under nourished due to having medication and over use of straighteners, product was rich and nourishing and left my hair silky and smooth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best used together. 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th June 2017 I tried the shampoo and conditioner separately so as to determine if each did the job they claimed to. Shampoo alone was great. My very, very long hair felt light and bouncy and really clean. Didn't notice a significant difference in the overall condition, although hair was definitely less dry and frizzy. The conditioner alone was ok too. But the two products need to be used together to get the maximum benefits, and see/feel any real change. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Would recommend 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th June 2017 This made my hair feel softer after just a few washes,. My hair was noticibly less fly away too which resulted in less frizzy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Can shampoo really repair your hair? 4 stars Review from unilever.com 29th June 2017 I was a bit sceptical trying out this Dove shampoo, because I thought all shampoos were pretty much the same, just different packaging. How wrong was I? I have quite short, home coloured hair which was in need of a bit of pampering. After the first wash I noticed the difference, my hair felt cleaner and had a bit more life in it than normal. The only thing that took some getting used to was the scent, but after the third use I'm now even liking that. I'm not certain I have been totally converted as price is a factor for me, but when my hair needs a pick me up I will definitely be reaching for Dove again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 28th June 2017 The only reason I'm giving these products (I tested both shampoo and conditioner) 4/5 and not 5/5 is for 2 reasons. 1 is the smell. There isn't one. I love my hair to have a nice fruit or floral smell and I couldn't smell anything discernible after washing and conditioning. 2 is a bug I have with most shampoos and conditioners. He shampoo bottle is always bigger than the conditioner. I always use way more conditioner than shampoo so I honk this should be reversed in sizes. On the positive notes, these are great products and left my hair soft, manageable and shiny. I have quite knotty hair and this wasn't bad at all when detangling. Also, wasn't greasy after a day or so as I find with a lot of products. The packaging is presentable and easy to use and overall I really enjoyed testing this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]