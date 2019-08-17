Tesco Tuna Steaks 400G

Good quality fish
Generally bag contains 4 x pieces of fish. Good quality fish, nice depth to ‘steaks’ which more than makes up for their irregularity in shape and very differing sizes. Great for Tuna Nicoise Salad
Tasty and easy to cook
I defrosted these before pan frying and they were lovely. Looked a bit on the small side but thick so eady to cook medium rare. Definitely buy more of these!
You get what you pay for
Such poor quality and taste, and seemingly filled with extra water. I know it's a cook straight from the freezer item, so I didn't expect top level fish, but it was so stringy and tasteless. The salmon in the same range is unfortunately just as bad.
first time ever
great to cook with salad, very heathy