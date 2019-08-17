Tesco Tuna Steaks 400G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Grill

Instructions: Place the steaks on kitchen foil in the base of the grill pan and brush both sides with a little olive oil. Place under a pre-heated grill for 20 minutes.

Turn once halfway during cooking.



Oven cook

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4.

For best results oven cook from frozen.

Brush steak lightly with olive oil on both sides, place in kitchen foil add a tablespoon of water. Wrap loosely and place onto a pre-heated baking tray on middle shelf of a pre-heated oven for 24-26 minutes. Stand for 1 minute and serve.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a shallow non-stick frying pan.

Pan-fry the steak over a medium heat for 6-8 minutes turning once half way through cooking.

