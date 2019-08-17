By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tuna Steaks 400G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Tuna Steaks 400G
£ 4.60
£11.50/kg
One typical tuna steak contains
  • Energy521kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 579kJ / 136kcal

Product Description

  • Yellowfin Tuna Steaks (Thunnus albacares) in a protective ice glaze.
  • LARGE MEATY FLAKES Carefully cut tuna, frozen for freshness to lock in flavour
  • Cook from frozen 27 mins
  • Large meaty flakes
  • Carefully cut tuna, frozen for freshness to lock in flavour
  • Source of omega 3
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Source of omega 3

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yellowfin Tuna (Fish), Water.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Place the steaks on kitchen foil in the base of the grill pan and brush both sides with a little olive oil. Place under a pre-heated grill for 20 minutes.
Turn once halfway during cooking.

Oven cook
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4.
For best results oven cook from frozen.
Brush steak lightly with olive oil on both sides, place in kitchen foil add a tablespoon of water. Wrap loosely and place onto a pre-heated baking tray on middle shelf of a pre-heated oven for 24-26 minutes. Stand for 1 minute and serve.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a shallow non-stick frying pan.
Pan-fry the steak over a medium heat for 6-8 minutes turning once half way through cooking.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator.
  • Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical tuna steak (90g)
Energy579kJ / 136kcal521kJ / 123kcal
Fat0.8g0.7g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein32.3g29.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality fish

5 stars

Generally bag contains 4 x pieces of fish. Good quality fish, nice depth to ‘steaks’ which more than makes up for their irregularity in shape and very differing sizes. Great for Tuna Nicoise Salad

Tasty and easy to cook

5 stars

I defrosted these before pan frying and they were lovely. Looked a bit on the small side but thick so eady to cook medium rare. Definitely buy more of these!

You get what you pay for

1 stars

Such poor quality and taste, and seemingly filled with extra water. I know it's a cook straight from the freezer item, so I didn't expect top level fish, but it was so stringy and tasteless. The salmon in the same range is unfortunately just as bad.

first time ever

5 stars

great to cook with salad, very heathy

