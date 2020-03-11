By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Masque 300Ml

5(55)Write a review
L'oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Masque 300Ml
£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

  • The “extraordinary oil” mask has a technology in conjunction with the shampoo for the driest hair. The selection of luxurious flower oily extracts conditions. The mask helps bring more conditioning and shine to the dry tips.
  • Extraordinary Oil Shampoo, Extraordinary Oil, Extraordinary Oil Conditioner
  • Precious blend of 6 flower extracts
  • For dry to very dry hair
  • Voluptuous softness
  • Lustrous shine
  • Effortlessly free-flowing, weightless touch
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Dipalmitoylethyl Hydroxyethylmonium Methosulfate, Cetyl Esters, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, CI 77491 / Iron Oxides, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Chamomilla Recutita Extract / Matricaria Flower Extract, Mica, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Nelumbium Speciosum Extract / Nelumbium Speciosum Flower Extract, Linum Usitatissimum Flower Extract, Amodimethicone, Caprylyl Glycol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Caramel, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract, Rosa Canina Flower Extract, Bisabolol, Cetrimonium Chloride, BHT, Citric Acid, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results, use after Extraordinary Oil Shampoo. Squeeze out excess moisture and apply, concentrating on the lengths and ends. Leave in for 2-3 minutes. Rinses out easily.
  • In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0304 031
  • ROI: 1800 818 671
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.loreal-paris.co.uk

Net Contents

300ml ℮

55 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

A good alternative to the real thing! I have been

4 stars

A good alternative to the real thing! I have been using this since receiving it instead of real coconut oil! Whilst it's not as intense, it's a great alternative; smells great, helpsy hair grow and is very moisturising. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I was a bit worried by the word "oil" and I wonder

5 stars

I was a bit worried by the word "oil" and I wondered if it would leave my hair looking oily and weighed down, but it didn't! This mask balm is nourishing and makes my hair soft and shiny , smells good too. My hair is prone to dryness and this mask has helped lock in moisture, i feel [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved this.... my hair felt instantly nourished an

5 stars

Loved this.... my hair felt instantly nourished and the compliments I had to say how shiny my hair was. My hair didn't feel as thin anymore... will definitely be buying more of this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Such a fantastic mask that instantly revitalises h

5 stars

Such a fantastic mask that instantly revitalises hair without leaving it greasy! Love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Makes my hair super soft and shiny. a little goes

5 stars

Makes my hair super soft and shiny. a little goes a long way so the pot will last a while. also makes my hair smell amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely. Feels really luxurious on hair and

5 stars

Smells lovely. Feels really luxurious on hair and like a real treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is so moisturising that I almost want to bath

5 stars

This is so moisturising that I almost want to bathe in it. There is something truly relaxing about taking some time for self-care and after a busy week treating my hair to a deeply moisturising hit of goodness. Has left my hair looking strong and healthy and undone some of the damage I've caused over the week from styling and colouring. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is such a beautiful and luxurious deep condit

5 stars

This is such a beautiful and luxurious deep conditioning treatment. I left it on my hair for about 10-15 minutes, it rinsed out easily and left my hair feeling deeply conditioned, but light and refreshed too. It has the most gorgeous tropical scent, which stays on your hair for ages. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved using this shampoo-conditioner-mask combo fo

5 stars

Loved using this shampoo-conditioner-mask combo for my dry/damaged hair. I went through a period of using lots of colour and heat on my hair and have been trying to restore it and maintain healthier hair, and this is a great regimen for me. The products leave my hair conditioned and soft, while adding moisture and some definition to my curls. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My hair was very matted after curling and using a

5 stars

My hair was very matted after curling and using a lot of product, I used this after the shampoo and left on a few minutes in the shower and the matted bits all came out when I brushed through my hair. I’d normally lose a lot of hair if I was to brush my hair without using the conditioner, so happy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

