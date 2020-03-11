L'oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Masque 300Ml

A good alternative to the real thing! I have been
A good alternative to the real thing! I have been using this since receiving it instead of real coconut oil! Whilst it's not as intense, it's a great alternative; smells great, helpsy hair grow and is very moisturising. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I was a bit worried by the word "oil" and I wondered if it would leave my hair looking oily and weighed down, but it didn't! This mask balm is nourishing and makes my hair soft and shiny , smells good too. My hair is prone to dryness and this mask has helped lock in moisture, i feel [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Loved this.... my hair felt instantly nourished and the compliments I had to say how shiny my hair was. My hair didn't feel as thin anymore... will definitely be buying more of this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Such a fantastic mask that instantly revitalises hair without leaving it greasy! Love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Makes my hair super soft and shiny. a little goes a long way so the pot will last a while. also makes my hair smell amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells lovely. Feels really luxurious on hair and like a real treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is so moisturising that I almost want to bathe in it. There is something truly relaxing about taking some time for self-care and after a busy week treating my hair to a deeply moisturising hit of goodness. Has left my hair looking strong and healthy and undone some of the damage I've caused over the week from styling and colouring. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is such a beautiful and luxurious deep conditioning treatment. I left it on my hair for about 10-15 minutes, it rinsed out easily and left my hair feeling deeply conditioned, but light and refreshed too. It has the most gorgeous tropical scent, which stays on your hair for ages. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Loved using this shampoo-conditioner-mask combo for my dry/damaged hair. I went through a period of using lots of colour and heat on my hair and have been trying to restore it and maintain healthier hair, and this is a great regimen for me. The products leave my hair conditioned and soft, while adding moisture and some definition to my curls. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My hair was very matted after curling and using a lot of product, I used this after the shampoo and left on a few minutes in the shower and the matted bits all came out when I brushed through my hair. I’d normally lose a lot of hair if I was to brush my hair without using the conditioner, so happy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]