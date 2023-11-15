We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of L'oreal Elvive Extraordinary Oil Shampoo 400ml
image 1 of L'oreal Elvive Extraordinary Oil Shampoo 400mlimage 2 of L'oreal Elvive Extraordinary Oil Shampoo 400mlimage 3 of L'oreal Elvive Extraordinary Oil Shampoo 400ml

L'oreal Elvive Extraordinary Oil Shampoo 400ml

4.6(153)
Write a review

£4.50

£1.12/100ml

L'oreal Elvive Extraordinary Oil Shampoo 400ml
Intense Nourishment & Lustrous Shine: Dry to very dry hair? Try Elvive Extraordinary Oil Shampoo and transform your hair into extraordinary locks. Our best shampoo for dry hair, Extraordinary Oil will help you achieve lustrous shine, sumptuous softness and effortlessly free-flowing hair. Start your luxurious shiny hair routine with Elvive Extraordinary Oil Shampoo followed by Extraordinary Oil Conditioner, Hair Mask and iconic L'Oreal Extraordinary Oil Hair Oil for intense nourishment and shine.Caring Formula: Enriched with 6 precious flower oils**, Extraordinary Oil Shampoo works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip for hair that feels intensely nourished.Suitable for Dry to Very Dry Hair: This shampoo for dry hair is ideal for hair types that are in need of deep nourishment.Dry to very dry hair?It is in need of deep nourishment. Extraordinary Oil Shampoo, our best shampoo for dry hair, enriched with 6 precious flower hair oils**, works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip for hair that feels nourished, soft and shiny. Transform your hair into extraordinary with this L'Oreal shampoo:- Lustrous shine with 6 essential hair oils**- Sumptuous softness and effortlessly free-flowing hairMore sustainable:Our new bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic. The bottle and the cap are both 100% recyclable.How to recycleHelp us limit the environmental impact of our bottles. Please rinse and separate the bottle and cap, then put in your household recycling. Please, think about your water usage whilst applying.*oily flower extracts* Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1
Care for your hair and the planet with the UK's No. 1** Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1Goes well withL'Oreal Conditioner by Elvive Extraordinary OilL'Oreal Oil by Elvive ExtraordinaryL'Oreal Mask by Elvive Extraordinary Oil
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

1217058 B, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract / Matricaria Flower Extract, Cocamide Mipa, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Tocopherol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-55 Propylene Glycol Oleate, Polyquaternium-7, Salicylic Acid, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Linum Usitatissimum Flower Extract / Linseed Flower Extract, Amodimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Caramel, Gardenia Taitensis Flower, Rosa Canina Flower Extract, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Laureth-5 Carboxylic Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L C240531/1)

Net Contents

400ml

Preparation and Usage

How to Use: Apply on wet hair, massage your scalp and rinse. Complete your dry hair routine with Extraordinary Oil Conditioner and Hair Oil for ultimate softness and shine. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.
View all Dry & Damage Hair Repair Shampoo

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here