L'oreal Elvive Extraordinary Oil Shampoo 400ml

Intense Nourishment & Lustrous Shine: Dry to very dry hair? Try Elvive Extraordinary Oil Shampoo and transform your hair into extraordinary locks. Our best shampoo for dry hair, Extraordinary Oil will help you achieve lustrous shine, sumptuous softness and effortlessly free-flowing hair. Start your luxurious shiny hair routine with Elvive Extraordinary Oil Shampoo followed by Extraordinary Oil Conditioner, Hair Mask and iconic L'Oreal Extraordinary Oil Hair Oil for intense nourishment and shine. Caring Formula: Enriched with 6 precious flower oils**, Extraordinary Oil Shampoo works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip for hair that feels intensely nourished. Suitable for Dry to Very Dry Hair: This shampoo for dry hair is ideal for hair types that are in need of deep nourishment. Dry to very dry hair? It is in need of deep nourishment. Extraordinary Oil Shampoo, our best shampoo for dry hair, enriched with 6 precious flower hair oils**, works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip for hair that feels nourished, soft and shiny. Transform your hair into extraordinary with this L'Oreal shampoo: - Lustrous shine with 6 essential hair oils** - Sumptuous softness and effortlessly free-flowing hair More sustainable: Our new bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic. The bottle and the cap are both 100% recyclable. How to recycle Help us limit the environmental impact of our bottles. Please rinse and separate the bottle and cap, then put in your household recycling. Please, think about your water usage whilst applying. *oily flower extracts * Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1

Care for your hair and the planet with the UK's No. 1* * Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1 Goes well with L'Oreal Conditioner by Elvive Extraordinary Oil L'Oreal Oil by Elvive Extraordinary L'Oreal Mask by Elvive Extraordinary Oil

Pack size: 400ML

1217058 B, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract / Matricaria Flower Extract, Cocamide Mipa, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Tocopherol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-55 Propylene Glycol Oleate, Polyquaternium-7, Salicylic Acid, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Linum Usitatissimum Flower Extract / Linseed Flower Extract, Amodimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Caramel, Gardenia Taitensis Flower, Rosa Canina Flower Extract, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Laureth-5 Carboxylic Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L C240531/1)

