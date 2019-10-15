By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Led Candle 40W Small Edisonscrew

4.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Led Candle 40W Small Edisonscrew
£ 3.00
£3.00/each
  • - 1 pack
  • - 40W
  • - Small edison screw E14
  • With a candle shape, this 40W LED bulb from Tesco puts out 470 lumens of warm white light. It is easy to fit and can be used as a direct replacement for light bulbs with a small screw (SES).
  • Functional Name - LED
  • Variant - Candle 40W SES
  • Average rated life of lamp (Hours) - 15000
  • Colour Temperature - 2700k
  • Energy efficiency class on a scale of A (more efficient) to G (less efficient) - A+
  • Input power (Watts) - 40
  • Luminous flux of the lamp (Lumens) - 470
  • Voltage Rating (V) - 240
  • Bulb Type - LED

Information

Recycling info

Packing. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

9 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Value 4o watts

5 stars

These Bulbs give the perfect light for a next to light before sleep lamp. They dont heat up like Halogens and thus save a significant amount of money. They are not the most strong in light - however for safety - and longevity couldn't recommend higher enough. These are for light bulb - people, People who want to save £20 a year on bills. As a person with a familly couldnt reccoment higher that 5 stars.

The best candle bulbs you can buy

5 stars

These LED bulbs are great. The colour is VERY warm white so they have a soft but bright light.

Very good LED candle bulb

4 stars

Smart appearance and attraction is that the bulb should last a very long time with very low running cost

Long Term Money Saver

5 stars

I Brought the LED Candle bulbs to replace existing 40watt bulbs in wall lights which i had to keep replacing due to failing over time and the heat generated caused discolouration of the paint work above them. The LED replacements are much cooler and light instantly giving a good light. I was so impressed i intend to replace other lights with LED bulbs throughout the house

Sound bulbs

5 stars

Very happy with these bulbs. Look smart for a energy bulb.

Replace standard ES bulbs and with great Effect

5 stars

I had several standard ES bulbs which where about 5 years old, and not great. These LED ones are fantastic, We are using them in a chandelier type light (five of them) and they give instant and good quality light in a room we use a lot. Based on a KW rate of 17p, We would need to save 38KW to break even on the electric costs. Compared to a 40W bulb that would be around 1100 hours of running. We would average 3 hours a day in this room, so after one year we will be saving money. Great investment. 3yr Guarantee and bulb life of 25000 hour so should be good for a while. With the boost feature even better value!

Great energy saving bulb

5 stars

I bought six of these bulbs for a light fitting in the hallway. They are bright and very suitable for the hallway. The best thing is all the energy you save, using only 5.5W to give an output of 40W. Absolutely brilliant.

Good product

4 stars

Initially expensive but works well and fast delivery with good communication.

Bright Lighting!

4 stars

Cutting down on electricity costs by using these LED bulbs!

