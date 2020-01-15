Tesco Led Classic 60W Bayonet Cap

Failed in less than a year.
I bought one for our lounge as I am sensitive to overly bright lights and flicker produced by other types of bulbs. It produced a nice tone but as the title says it didn't last any where near the rated 15,000 hours, 2.500 would be overly generous as it hasn't even been a year. Typically I didn't keep the receipt for it but I won't be buying another.
Surprised
Bought a double pack last year and was pleased as they instantly lit up without having to warm up and gave a good light. There is little to no heat being emitted from the top of the bulb, however I recently brushed the base of a bulb, when turning the lamp off, and found it to be it exceptionally hot which surprised and concerned me. I telephoned Tesco before Christmas and spoke to a man called Shaun who said he would investigate and come back to me but I have yet to receive a reply. However I would still like to know if this is a normal occurrence please.
only lasted 2 months not a happy bunny
instant lighting
great product ...unlike some it comes on almost instantly
Nice, bright bulb
A nice, bright bulb. Lights up my living room perfectly and looks nice too. Very happy with this bulb.
Reducing Electric Costs
Bought these to replace Halogen bulbs. LEDs switch on at full power, and stay cold to the touch, unlike halogen bulbs. Much cheaper to run. Long life
great light bulb
At last I think I have found an efficient and neat looking replacement for traditional bulbs. Really bright for 60w and they have lifted all the rooms we have fitted them in.
Quality Lights
Bought a number of these recently, during a major home refurbishment to replace the old style bayonet bulbs we had - very happy with light quality and consistency, and if life expectancy is as claimed I would uprate to 5 stars
very bright, great quality
I'd be happy to recommend this product as it is a brilliant led light that emits a lot of light but is built to a very high standard. The light emmited is warm in colour, while the bulb itself is cold to touch. The bulb emits quite a wide angle of light and these are perfect replacements to fluro bulbs and tungsten ones.... Your save 100's on electric bills.
Great Product
I bought 12 LED bulbs from Tesco Direct using my Clubcard Boost. These bulbs are excellent, and a big improvement over normal low energy ones. I would certainly recommend this product.