By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Led Classic 60W Bayonet Cap

4(14)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Led Classic 60W Bayonet Cap
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Extremely low energy consumption & long life span
  • Rated A+ for energy efficiency
  • 3 year guarantee
  • With a classic shape, this 60W LED bulb from Tesco puts out 806 lumens of warm white light. It is easy to fit and can be used as a direct replacement for light bulbs with a bayonet cap (BC).
  • Functional Name - LED
  • Variant - Classic 60W BC
  • Average rated life of lamp (Hours) - 15000
  • Colour Temperature - 2700k
  • Energy efficiency class on a scale of A (more efficient) to G (less efficient) - A+
  • Input power (Watts) - 9.5W
  • Luminous flux of the lamp (Lumens) - 806
  • Voltage Rating (V) - 240
  • Bulb Type - LED
  • 1 pack
  • 60W
  • Bayonet cap B22d

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

14 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Failed in less than a year.

2 stars

I bought one for our lounge as I am sensitive to overly bright lights and flicker produced by other types of bulbs. It produced a nice tone but as the title says it didn't last any where near the rated 15,000 hours, 2.500 would be overly generous as it hasn't even been a year. Typically I didn't keep the receipt for it but I won't be buying another.

Surprised

4 stars

Bought a double pack last year and was pleased as they instantly lit up without having to warm up and gave a good light. There is little to no heat being emitted from the top of the bulb, however I recently brushed the base of a bulb, when turning the lamp off, and found it to be it exceptionally hot which surprised and concerned me. I telephoned Tesco before Christmas and spoke to a man called Shaun who said he would investigate and come back to me but I have yet to receive a reply. However I would still like to know if this is a normal occurrence please.

only lasted 2 months not a happy bunny

1 stars

only lasted 2 months not a happy bunny

instant lighting

5 stars

great product ...unlike some it comes on almost instantly

Nice, bright bulb

5 stars

A nice, bright bulb. Lights up my living room perfectly and looks nice too. Very happy with this bulb.

Reducing Electric Costs

5 stars

Bought these to replace Halogen bulbs. LEDs switch on at full power, and stay cold to the touch, unlike halogen bulbs. Much cheaper to run. Long life

great light bulb

5 stars

At last I think I have found an efficient and neat looking replacement for traditional bulbs. Really bright for 60w and they have lifted all the rooms we have fitted them in.

Quality Lights

4 stars

Bought a number of these recently, during a major home refurbishment to replace the old style bayonet bulbs we had - very happy with light quality and consistency, and if life expectancy is as claimed I would uprate to 5 stars

very bright, great quality

5 stars

I'd be happy to recommend this product as it is a brilliant led light that emits a lot of light but is built to a very high standard. The light emmited is warm in colour, while the bulb itself is cold to touch. The bulb emits quite a wide angle of light and these are perfect replacements to fluro bulbs and tungsten ones.... Your save 100's on electric bills.

Great Product

5 stars

I bought 12 LED bulbs from Tesco Direct using my Clubcard Boost. These bulbs are excellent, and a big improvement over normal low energy ones. I would certainly recommend this product.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Halogen 70W Classic Bayonet Cap 2 Pack

£ 3.50
£1.75/each

Offer

Tesco Led Classic 60W Bayonet Cap 2 Pack

£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Tesco Led Classic 100W Bayonet Cap

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Tesco Led Classic 40W Bayonet Cap

£ 3.00
£3.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here