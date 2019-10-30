Tesco Ready To Eat Extra Large Avocados Each

The perfect family size avocado!
Lots of flesh, small seed, and can easily be divided into four portions!
Perfect
Best I've had in a long while....avocado perfection.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 813kJ / 198kcal
Avocado
Keep refrigerated to prevent over ripening.
Produce of Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Israel, Kenya, Mexico, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Egypt, Mozambique
2 Servings
Each.
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Half a typical avocado (80g)
|Energy
|813kJ / 198kcal
|651kJ / 158kcal
|Fat
|19.5g
|15.6g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|2.7g
|Protein
|1.9g
|1.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin E
|3.2mg (27%NRV)
|2.6mg (22%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|0.36mg (26%NRV)
|0.29mg (21%NRV)
|Pantothenic acid
|1.1mg (18%NRV)
|0.9mg (15%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
