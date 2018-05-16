Nutella & Go 48G

- Energy1016kJ 243kcal12%
Product Description
- Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa and Breadsticks
- Dip into delicious Nutella & Go! anytime, anywhere
- Now you can enjoy the great taste of Nutella anytime, anywhere, with the Nutella & Go! snack pack.
- Available in a single serve pack, perfect for when you're on the go. Nutella & Go! comes with delicious Nutella Hazelnut cocoa spread and crispy breadsticks, perfect for dipping.
- We are committed to a responsible sourcing of our ingredients protecting the environment and improving the livelihood of farmers and their communities. Read more on our actions and partners nutella.com/sustainability
- Verified by SGS - sgs.com/nutella
- Portions per container = 1 (48g e)
At Ferrero, help people to enjoy life's special moments through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We care about quality and excellence, our heritage and our family values, our respect for the environment and the communities in which we work. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. We know that it's all these details that matter to guarantee the quality and experience of our unique products and brands
- NUTELLA® is free from artificial colours and preservatives
- Pack size: 48G
Information
Ingredients
Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa: Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (13%), Skimmed Milk Powder (8.7%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (7.4%), Emulsifier: Lecithin (Soya), Vanillin, Breadsticks: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Baker's Yeast
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya.
Storage
Keep at Room Temperature.Do Not Store in The Fridge.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
Return to
- Telephone Helpline
- 00 44 330 0538943
Net Contents
48g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per pack (48 g)
|% RI* per pack
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|2117 / 506
|1016 / 243
|12%
|Fat (g)
|25
|12
|17%
|of which Saturates (g)
|9
|4.3
|22%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|62
|30
|11%
|of which Sugars (g)
|42
|20
|23%
|Protein (g)
|7.3
|3.5
|7%
|Salt (g)
|0.656
|0.315
|6%
|* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
