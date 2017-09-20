By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Basic Paper Plates 18Cm 25 Pack

5(13)Write a review
Tesco Basic Paper Plates 18Cm 25 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.04/each

Product Description

  • Save the washing-up with this disposable plates
  • Made from white virgin board
  • 25 supplied, plate diameter: 18cm
  • White virgin board plate

Information

Produce of

Made in Finland

Preparation and Usage

  • Not suitable for microwave use

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

25 pk

13 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Great for school projects!

5 stars

Bought to use for projects with my primary school class. Cheap but strong enough for lots of craft activities.

Does the job

5 stars

Great to use at parties and when having people over!

perfect size

5 stars

i bought these for childrens party and they were just the right size for little hands to hold.

Excellent value for money

5 stars

Great quality for the price. Needed to buy in bulk for a community event and these were the best value I could find.

Great

5 stars

Brought this for a party great buy good basic product

Great Value

5 stars

Will be back for more, such a good buy! Compared to other shops Tesco is the best value for money. Staff are also very kind and helpful and it is a pleasure doing business with them

Party Plates

4 stars

Although I only bought paper plates my order was treated the same as any other prompt delivery and kept well informed

Small size

5 stars

These were smaller than I realised...I hadn't checked the size! However, they were perfect for what we needed them for. They would be perfect for a party with little ones.

tesco paper plates

5 stars

Good quality, many paper plates are flimsly these are quite durable. Very competetive price. Will certainly buy again

Just what I needed

5 stars

These are perfect for dishing out cake at a party. Get what you pay for.

