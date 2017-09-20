Tesco Basic Paper Plates 18Cm 25 Pack

Great for school projects!
Bought to use for projects with my primary school class. Cheap but strong enough for lots of craft activities.
Does the job
Great to use at parties and when having people over!
perfect size
i bought these for childrens party and they were just the right size for little hands to hold.
Excellent value for money
Great quality for the price. Needed to buy in bulk for a community event and these were the best value I could find.
Great
Brought this for a party great buy good basic product
Great Value
Will be back for more, such a good buy! Compared to other shops Tesco is the best value for money. Staff are also very kind and helpful and it is a pleasure doing business with them
Party Plates
Although I only bought paper plates my order was treated the same as any other prompt delivery and kept well informed
Small size
These were smaller than I realised...I hadn't checked the size! However, they were perfect for what we needed them for. They would be perfect for a party with little ones.
tesco paper plates
Good quality, many paper plates are flimsly these are quite durable. Very competetive price. Will certainly buy again
Just what I needed
These are perfect for dishing out cake at a party. Get what you pay for.