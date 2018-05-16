Tesco Tomato And Herb Pasta And Sauce 120G

- Energy1121kJ 265kcal13%
- Fat1.2g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars8.7g10%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 129kcal
Product Description
- Dried pasta twists in a tomato & herb flavour sauce.
- Pasta Tomato & Herb RICH & HERBY
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Dried Pasta (71%) (Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomato Powder (11%), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Onion Powder, Flavourings (contain Wheat), Dried Onion, Garlic Powder, Salt, Dried Herbs, Palm Oil, Colour (Beetroot Red), Ground Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain Egg.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 8/ 7 mins
Place 400ml of boiling water into a large (3-4 pint) non-metallic bowl. Empty the contents of the sachet into the liquid, stir and cover loosely. Cook on full power 800W/900W for 4 minutes, stir then cook on full power 800W 4 minutes / 900W 3 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking. Stir before serving.
Hob
Instructions: 8 - 10 mins
Place 400ml of cold water in a saucepan. Bring to the boil.
Stir the contents of the sachet into the liquid.
Simmer gently for about 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the pasta is tender and the sauce is of the desired consistency.
Remove from the heat, stir and serve. The sauce will thicken on standing.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Net Contents
120g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (205g**)
|Energy
|547kJ / 129kcal
|1121kJ / 265kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|1.2g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|25.0g
|51.3g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|8.7g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|4.2g
|Protein
|4.9g
|10.1g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions, 60g of uncooked pasta typically weighs 205g when cooked.
|-
|-
