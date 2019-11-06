By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From 2 Ham Hock & Cheddar Crisp Bakes 270G

2(4)Write a review
Tesco Free From 2 Ham Hock & Cheddar Crisp Bakes 270G
£ 2.00
£7.41/kg
One crispbake
  • Energy1164kJ 278kcal
    14%
  • Fat12.6g
    18%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 931kJ / 222kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded ham hock mixed with mashed potato, Cheddar cheese and onion, in a gluten free coating.
  • Shredded ham hock mixed with cheese and onion in a gluten free crumb coating.
  • Shredded ham hock mixed with cheese and onion in a gluten free crumb coating.
  • Cook from frozen 30-35 mins
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Ham Hock (25%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Potato, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (10%), Red Onion, Spring Onion, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Maize Flour, Gram Flour, Whipping Cream (Milk), Potato Starch, Cornflour, Salt, Dextrose, Pepper, White Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. Remove all packaging.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
180°C/Fan 160°C Gas 4 30-35 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne crispbake (125g**)
Energy931kJ / 222kcal1164kJ / 278kcal
Fat10.1g12.6g
Saturates3.6g4.5g
Carbohydrate19.4g24.3g
Sugars0.7g0.9g
Fibre2.1g2.6g
Protein12.4g15.5g
Salt1.2g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 270g typically weighs 250g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Disgusting

1 stars

I found these to be disgusting ended up putting them in the bin

Tasty but meat is like a paste

3 stars

It is very tasty but the meat is more like a paste than how it looks in the photograph

I have been buying these for a while and lately no

1 stars

I have been buying these for a while and lately not impressed as everytime i have these now there is no cheese in them so i have stopped buying them

tasty alternative to burgers or fish fingers

4 stars

Good and tasty, filling portion, but have a tendency to escape from crumb underneath, while cooking

