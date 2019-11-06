Tesco Free From 2 Ham Hock & Cheddar Crisp Bakes 270G

Disgusting
I found these to be disgusting ended up putting them in the bin
It is very tasty but the meat is more like a paste than how it looks in the photograph
I have been buying these for a while and lately not impressed as everytime i have these now there is no cheese in them so i have stopped buying them
tasty alternative to burgers or fish fingers
Good and tasty, filling portion, but have a tendency to escape from crumb underneath, while cooking