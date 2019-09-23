By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pork Rib Rack Maple Glaze 460G

3.5(4)Write a review
£ 3.50
£7.61/kg

Offer

4-6 typical ribs
  • Energy1428kJ 343kcal
    17%
  • Fat23.6g
    34%
  • Saturates9.4g
    47%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1275kJ / 306kcal

Product Description

  • A slowly cooked, marinated rack of pork ribs with added water and a sachet of maple syrup flavored sauce.
  • Sous Vide. This rack of ribs has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
  • Marinated in a blend of spices, finished with a sticky maple glaze
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Ribs (78%), Maple Syrup Flavoured Sauce (10%), Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Spices (Paprika, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder), Salt, Dried Vegetables (Red Pepper Flakes, Tomato Flake, Onion, Green Pepper), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Sodium Citrate), Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Maple Syrup Flavoured Sauce contains: Water, Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Molasses, Maple Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Corn Starch, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Smoked Maltodextrin, Chilli Pepper, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 25 min
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Remove meat from pouch, place onto a baking tray and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven, discard foil, open sauce sachet and pour contents over the ribs coating evenly. Return to oven for a further 5 minutes. For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Pouch. Not Yet Recycled Sachet. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

460g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g4-6 typical ribs (112g)
Energy1275kJ / 306kcal1428kJ / 343kcal
Fat21.1g23.6g
Saturates8.4g9.4g
Carbohydrate5.9g6.6g
Sugars4.7g5.3g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein23.0g25.8g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Waaaaay too sweet for me

1 stars

Waaaaay too sweet for me

Very disappointed

3 stars

I have bought these several times but the last ones were not a patch on the previous. The ribs were tough the meat didn't fall off the bones and the sauce was thick and lumpy.

Love these

5 stars

Get these all the time love the juicy meat and tasty coating overall very yummy

Family Favourite

5 stars

We regularly buy these ribs,they are very tasty, quick and easy to cook and they are good value for money.

