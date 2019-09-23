Tesco Pork Rib Rack Maple Glaze 460G

Ingredients
Pork Ribs (78%), Maple Syrup Flavoured Sauce (10%), Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Spices (Paprika, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder), Salt, Dried Vegetables (Red Pepper Flakes, Tomato Flake, Onion, Green Pepper), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Sodium Citrate), Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Maple Syrup Flavoured Sauce contains: Water, Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Molasses, Maple Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Corn Starch, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Smoked Maltodextrin, Chilli Pepper, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge.
Keep refrigerated.