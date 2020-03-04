Nexium Control 14 Tablet Pack

Very effective
I have tried Lansoprazole and omeprazole, neither worked. Nexium worked straight away after the first dose.
very effective for heartburn
Each Gastro-Resistant Tablet contains 20 mg Esomeprazole (as Magnesium Trihydrate), Contains Sucrose, See package leaflet for further information
Do not store above 30°C. Store in the original package in order to protect from moisture.
14 x Tablets
Do not use if you are allergic to esomeprazole or any of the ingredients of this medicine. Talk to your pharmacist or doctor if: You are taking any medicines listed in the package leaflet You are over 55 and have new or recently changed reflux symptoms. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
