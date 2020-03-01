By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Rump Joint Cornish Sea Salt & Pepper 500G

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 772kJ / 184kcal

Product Description

  • Rump joint with Cornish sea salt and cracked pepper.
  • Succulent 30 day matured British beef joint, expertly hand cut and seasoned to bring out its naturally rich flavour.
  • *Succulent British beef joint, expertly hand cut and seasoned to bring out its naturally rich flavour.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (98%), Cornish Sea Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Black Peppercorns, Red Bell Pepper, Green Peppercorns, Pimento.

 

 

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 50-55 mins Place the joint in a roasting tray, cover with foil and put in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cook for 50 minutes (medium), 55 minutes (well done). Remove the foil for the last 10 minutes of cooking. Allow the joint to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes before serving. Remove string prior to serving. Medium meat will be pink in the middle. Well done meat will be brown right through.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • If you prefer a rare product reduce cooking time accordingly.
  • If cooked rare, there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Packed in United Kingdom, using beef from United Kingdom
Made using British beef.

Preparation and Usage

  • Allow meat to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 120g**
Energy772kJ / 184kcal926kJ / 221kcal
Fat8.7g10.4g
Saturates3.7g4.4g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.4g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein26.1g31.3g
Salt0.7g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 360g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Good product, serves 2 or 3 people.

5 stars

Good product, serves 2 or 3 people.

Inedible - Hardly Finest Quality

1 stars

I have purchased this particular joint many times but the beef I bought for Sunday’s dinner was full of gristle and was inedible. This was hardly “finest”. I was shocked by this experience and no longer have confidence in Tesco Finest quality. AVOID AT ALL COSTS! We could only eat the vegetables - the meal was a disaster. I cannot recall another occasion when this has occurred. A very disappointed customer!

