Rimmel Wonderful Mascara Black 11Ml Step 1 - intense colour Step 2 - lock & shine H2xW13xD2cm

Want the London look? Take the natural look to the limit! Wonder'full mascara with Argan Oil from Rimmel London smoothens and defines lashes without that massive, clumpy, spidery lash effect. The Smooth Operator brush captures and coats, separating lashes from root to tip, while the conditioning formula enhanced with Argan Oil adheres instantly and dries quickly. Feels lightweight, soft and flexible so your eye-catching look won't weigh you down. Even after you remove the mascara, lashes feel smooth and conditioned for days. Wonder'full mascara with Argan Oil gives lashes a naturally long and voluminous look that is perfect for school or work. Use the brush with its thin, spikey bristles to apply the formula to bare lashes for zero-clump volume. For those who enjoy the convenience of a mascara that can be quickly wiped or washed off, this is for you! If you are searching for mascara that makes your lashes look great but still feel soft, this mascara with its Argan Oil and conditioning properties is the choice for you. Live the London Look.

Defines, smoothens & conditions lashes Moroccan Argan Oil for conditioning and volumising Smooth Operator brush for one-stroke volume Feels light as a feather Full, perfectly smooth, clump-free lashes Ultra-Flex brush hugs lashes defining them from root to tip

Pack size: 11ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Paraffin, Glyceryl Stearate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire De Carnauba, PVP, Cera Alba/Beeswax/Cire D'Abeille, Propylene Glycol, Tribehenin, Polysorbate 20, Stearic Acid, Ammonium Acrylates Copolymer, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Talc, Acrylates/Carbamate Copolymer, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Gossypium Herbaceum (Cotton) Powder, Serica Powder/Silk Powder/Poudrede Soie, Retinyl Palmitate, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Glycerin, Collagen, Hydrogenated Olive Oil, Oleaeuropaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Sodium Sulfate, Ceramide 2, Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil Unsaponifiables, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Bambusa Arundinacea Leaf Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, [May contain +/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499, CI 77491), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ferricferrocyanide (CI 77510), Carmine (CI 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (CI 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Ultramarines (CI 77007), Mica]

Net Contents

11ml

Preparation and Usage