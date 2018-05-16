Tesco Chocolate Sponge 115G

- Energy1801kJ 430kcal22%
- Fat19.2g27%
- Saturates8.8g44%
- Sugars32.7g36%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1566kJ / 374kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate sponge pudding topped with chocolate flavoured sauce.
- Steamed sponge with a chocolate flavoured sauce
- Pack size: 115G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Chocolate Flavoured Sauce (35%), Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Rapeseed Oil, Chocolate Pieces (2.5%), Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Flavouring, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Chocolate Flavoured Sauce contains: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Humectant (Glycerine), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Maize Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Chocolate Pieces contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 35 secs /900W 30 secs
Leave in plastic basin and pierce film lid.
Heat on full power for 35 seconds (800W) / 30 seconds (900W).
Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Steam
Instructions: Leave in plastic basin with the film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 20 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Time: 20 mins
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sachet. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
115g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pudding
|Energy
|1566kJ / 374kcal
|1801kJ / 430kcal
|Fat
|16.7g
|19.2g
|Saturates
|7.7g
|8.8g
|Carbohydrate
|50.8g
|58.5g
|Sugars
|28.4g
|32.7g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|3.2g
|Protein
|3.7g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020