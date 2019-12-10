Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Bombe 227G

Stodgy sweetness with no flavour
Very stodgy, hardly any sauce and no caramel chunks like on the box description. Also, when turned out on a plate looked nothing at all like the box image.
This was such a huge disappointment. The picture shows lots of filling oozing out when cut but there was only a tiny amount in a very dry and heavy pudding. Sadlly I had bought 3 packs to share with visitors but luckily tried one myself first !!
Don't waste your money!!
Nothing like the picture shown on the box. Dry stodge and would say less than a teaspoon of sauce for the whole thing. Not sure how this carries the label of "finest" Very disappointing!
Tasteless and stodgy
I bought it as a luxury pudding for date night with my husband . It was very stodgy and tasteless
Absolute taste sensation! Too small to share!!
This is an absolute taste sensation! Sooo delicious.. but inexplicably now always out of stock since the first time I found it in a Tescos express. I've searched even the mega stores and none of the staff could help. Please bring it back. Also.. it's kinda small, serves one average person or two people with tiny appetites, but otherwise utterly delicious!!
Very disappointing, flavourless stodge. No discernable caramel, or tang of salt.
A true gem of a pudding
I thoroughly enjoyed every mouhful of this here gem of a pudding. It has that traditional steamed pudding taste and texture with a lovely melting caramel centre, which isn't overdone. I recommend you pair this up with some fresh custard, then you're good to go. Perfect for those cold weekend evenings.
Like Chewing on a Pritt-Stick
I love suet puddings, I like salted caramel, but something is amiss with this dessert. I tried this as an alternative to Christmas Pudding last year and even though it's a good idea, it just doesn't work. The sponge to sauce ratio seems a bit off, as all you can really taste is the suet sponge. No amount of custard will help you get through this dessert. They should have used to suet dough to make a steak and kidney pudding because this is just awful.