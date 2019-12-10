By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Bombe 227G

2(8)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.11/100g

Offer

½ of a pudding
  • Energy1858kJ 442kcal
    22%
  • Fat15.4g
    22%
  • Saturates9.8g
    49%
  • Sugars20.1g
    22%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1637kJ / 389kcal

Product Description

  • All butter sponge pudding with salted caramel pieces and salted caramel sauce.
  • Deliciously moist all butter sponge, packed with caramel pieces and an oozing silky caramel middle. This wonderfully moist, all butter sponge pudding comes from specialists in Derbyshire who've been making Christmas puddings for more than 100 years. Packed with salted caramel chunks, and a gently melting middle of silky, salted caramel sauce.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salted Caramel Sauce (14%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Condensed Milk, Butter (Milk), Maize Starch, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Sugar, Butter (Milk) (12%), Pasteurised Egg, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Salted Caramel Pieces (1.5%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring], Muscovado Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Yeast, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphates), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Fat.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove outer packaging. For best results steam.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Steam
Instructions: 30 mins.
Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 30 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate. Gently squeeze the basin to release the pudding.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pudding (113g)
Energy1637kJ / 389kcal1858kJ / 442kcal
Fat13.6g15.4g
Saturates8.6g9.8g
Carbohydrate61.2g69.5g
Sugars17.7g20.1g
Fibre1.5g1.7g
Protein4.8g5.4g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Stodgy sweetness with no flavour

1 stars

Very stodgy, hardly any sauce and no caramel chunks like on the box description. Also, when turned out on a plate looked nothing at all like the box image.

This was such a huge disappointment. The picture s

2 stars

This was such a huge disappointment. The picture shows lots of filling oozing out when cut but there was only a tiny amount in a very dry and heavy pudding. Sadlly I had bought 3 packs to share with visitors but luckily tried one myself first !!

Don't waste your money!!

2 stars

Nothing like the picture shown on the box. Dry stodge and would say less than a teaspoon of sauce for the whole thing. Not sure how this carries the label of "finest" Very disappointing!

Tasteless and stodgy

1 stars

I bought it as a luxury pudding for date night with my husband . It was very stodgy and tasteless

Absolute taste sensation! Too small to share!!

5 stars

This is an absolute taste sensation! Sooo delicious.. but inexplicably now always out of stock since the first time I found it in a Tescos express. I've searched even the mega stores and none of the staff could help. Please bring it back. Also.. it's kinda small, serves one average person or two people with tiny appetites, but otherwise utterly delicious!!

Very disappointing, flavourless stodge. No discer

1 stars

Very disappointing, flavourless stodge. No discernable caramel, or tang of salt.

A true gem of a pudding

5 stars

I thoroughly enjoyed every mouhful of this here gem of a pudding. It has that traditional steamed pudding taste and texture with a lovely melting caramel centre, which isn't overdone. I recommend you pair this up with some fresh custard, then you're good to go. Perfect for those cold weekend evenings.

Like Chewing on a Pritt-Stick

1 stars

I love suet puddings, I like salted caramel, but something is amiss with this dessert. I tried this as an alternative to Christmas Pudding last year and even though it's a good idea, it just doesn't work. The sponge to sauce ratio seems a bit off, as all you can really taste is the suet sponge. No amount of custard will help you get through this dessert. They should have used to suet dough to make a steak and kidney pudding because this is just awful.

