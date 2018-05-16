Tesco Raspberry Sponge 300G

- Energy1585kJ 377kcal19%
- Fat14.5g21%
- Saturates6.1g31%
- Sugars39.0g43%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1585kJ / 377kcal
Product Description
- Sponge pudding topped with raspberry jam.
- STICKY RASPBERRY JAM Light & fluffy sponge topped with a sweet, smooth raspberry jam
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Raspberry Jam (35%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt.
Raspberry Jam contains: Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Calcium Chloride.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 1 min 10 secs /900W 1 min
Leave in plastic basin and pierce film lid.
Heat on full power for - 800W 1 minute 10 seconds or 900W 1 minute.
Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.
Steam
Instructions: Leave in plastic basin with the film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 45 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Time: 45 mins
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer packaging.
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of the pudding (100g)
|Energy
|1585kJ / 377kcal
|1585kJ / 377kcal
|Fat
|14.5g
|14.5g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|58.2g
|58.2g
|Sugars
|39.0g
|39.0g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.2g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
