Tesco Raspberry Sponge 300G

Tesco Raspberry Sponge 300G
£ 2.00
£0.67/100g
1/3 of the pudding
  • Energy1585kJ 377kcal
    19%
  • Fat14.5g
    21%
  • Saturates6.1g
    31%
  • Sugars39.0g
    43%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1585kJ / 377kcal

Product Description

  • Sponge pudding topped with raspberry jam.
  • STICKY RASPBERRY JAM Light & fluffy sponge topped with a sweet, smooth raspberry jam
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Raspberry Jam (35%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt.

Raspberry Jam contains: Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Calcium Chloride.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 1 min 10 secs /900W 1 min
Leave in plastic basin and pierce film lid.
Heat on full power for - 800W 1 minute 10 seconds or 900W 1 minute.
Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Steam
Instructions: Leave in plastic basin with the film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 45 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Time: 45 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of the pudding (100g)
Energy1585kJ / 377kcal1585kJ / 377kcal
Fat14.5g14.5g
Saturates6.1g6.1g
Carbohydrate58.2g58.2g
Sugars39.0g39.0g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein3.2g3.2g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

