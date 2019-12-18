By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Christmas Snow Cake Bar 5 Pack

Cadbury Christmas Snow Cake Bar 5 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.20/each

Per Cake Bar (24g)
  • Energy455kJ 110kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1840kJ/

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured sponge with a white chocolate flavour topping, covered milk chocolate.
  • A delicious chocolate flavoured sponge with a white chocolate flavour topping, covered with milk chocolate
  • Why not try
  • Cadbury Reindeer cakes for another festive sweet treat?
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], White Chocolate Flavour Topping (28%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifier (E471)), Glucose Syrup, Water, Icing Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Flavourings (contain Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Colour (Annatto)], Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Soya Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Or telephone 0800 022 3389, or if purchased in the Republic of Ireland 1800 93 2814

Net Contents

5 x Cake Bars

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cake Bar (24g)%* Per Cake Bar (24g)Reference Intake
Energy 1840kJ/455kJ/6%8400kJ/
-440kcal110kcal2000kcal
Fat 21.2g5.3g8%70g
of which Saturates 11.2g2.8g14%20g
Carbohydrate 56.6g14.0g5%260g
of which Sugars 40.8g10.1g11%90g
Fibre 2.4g0.6g--
Protein 4.4g1.1g2%50g
Salt 0.47g0.12g2%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

