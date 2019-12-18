Cadbury Christmas Snow Cake Bar 5 Pack

- Energy455kJ 110kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1840kJ/
Product Description
- Chocolate flavoured sponge with a white chocolate flavour topping, covered milk chocolate.
- A delicious chocolate flavoured sponge with a white chocolate flavour topping, covered with milk chocolate
- Why not try
- Cadbury Reindeer cakes for another festive sweet treat?
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], White Chocolate Flavour Topping (28%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifier (E471)), Glucose Syrup, Water, Icing Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Flavourings (contain Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Colour (Annatto)], Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Soya Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Proteins
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Or telephone 0800 022 3389, or if purchased in the Republic of Ireland 1800 93 2814
Net Contents
5 x Cake Bars
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cake Bar (24g)
|%* Per Cake Bar (24g)
|Reference Intake
|Energy
|1840kJ/
|455kJ/
|6%
|8400kJ/
|-
|440kcal
|110kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|21.2g
|5.3g
|8%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|11.2g
|2.8g
|14%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|56.6g
|14.0g
|5%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|40.8g
|10.1g
|11%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.6g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.4g
|1.1g
|2%
|50g
|Salt
|0.47g
|0.12g
|2%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019