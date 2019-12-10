Tesco 12 Christmas Cupcake Platter

Best cupcakes I've had
I bought these to try out for a birthday party which is close to xmas. Totally gorgeous tasty cupcakes with a lovely saucy centre which I particularly enjoyed more than any others I've tried and the smooth butter cream isnt sickly like some other makes. They keep fresh for over 3 weeks but of course they hardly lasted 3 days in my house. They"re perfect for any occasion and go down a treat with both adults and children. I wil definitely be buying more for my party and xmas.