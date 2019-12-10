By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 12 Christmas Cupcake Platter

Tesco 12 Christmas Cupcake Platter

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.50
£0.38/each

Offer

Product Description

  • 4 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes filled with caramel sauce (10%), topped with white chocolate and salted caramel flavour frostings (38%), decorated with a sugarpaste reindeer face. 4 Chocolate sponge cakes filled with chocolate flavoured sauce (10%), topped with chocolate flavoured frosting (36%), a milk chocolate flake decoration and a sweet dusting. 4 Red sponge cakes filled with chocolate flavoured sauce (10%), topped with vanilla flavour frosting (37%) and decorated with red shimmer sugar.
  • 12 Assorted sponge cakes filled with sauce, topped with flavoured frostings and decorated.
  • Hand Decorated 4 x Red Velvet 4 x Chocolate 4 x Salted Caramel
  • Hand-decorated
  • Red Velvet Cupcake - suitable for vegetarians

Information

Allergy Information

Storage

Produce of

Number of uses

Recycling info

Name and address

Net Contents

12 x Cupcakes

  • One salted caramel cupcake
    • Energy1254kJ 300kcal
      15%
    • Fat15.0g
      21%
    • Saturates5.2g
      26%
    • Sugars28.4g
      32%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1945kJ

    Information

    Ingredients

    Icing Sugar, Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Flavouring], Double Cream (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Light Brown Sugar, Stabilisers (Modified Maize Starch, Xanthan Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Glucose Syrup, Colours (Plain Caramel, Beetroot Red, Carotenes), Cream (Milk), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Acacia Gum, Sunflower Lecithins), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Flavouring, Thickener (Glycerine), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Milk, Sugar

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One salted caramel cupcake% RI*
    Energy 1945kJ1254kJ
    -465kcal300kcal15%
    Fat 23.2g15.0g21%
    of which saturates 8.1g5.2g26%
    Carbohydrate 60.8g39.2g
    of which sugars 44.0g28.4g32%
    Fibre 0.9g0.6g
    Protein 2.7g1.7g
    Salt 0.2g0.1g2%
    Pack contains 12 servings---
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Icing Sugar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Water, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Colours (Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins, Annatto, Curcumin), Salt, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One red velvet cupcake% RI*
    Energy 1945kJ1226kJ
    -465kcal293kcal15%
    Fat 23.5g14.8g21%
    of which saturates 8.8g5.5g28%
    Carbohydrate 59.2g37.3g
    of which sugars 43.4g27.4g30%
    Fibre 1.3g0.8g
    Protein 3.5g2.2g
    Salt 0.2g0.1g2%
    Pack contains 12 servings---
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butter (Milk), Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate Flake Decoration [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Ammonium Phosphatides)], Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Glycerine), Whey Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodiurn Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Maize Starch, Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin)

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One chocolate cupcake% RI*
    Energy 1710kJ1120kJ
    -408kcal267kcal13%
    Fat 18.7g12.3g18%
    of which saturates 3.9g2.6g13%
    Carbohydrate 53.4g35.0g
    of which sugars 38.3g25.1g28%
    Fibre 1.6g1.0g
    Protein 5.7g3.7g
    Salt 0.3g0.2g3%
    Pack contains 12 servings---
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best cupcakes I've had

5 stars

I bought these to try out for a birthday party which is close to xmas. Totally gorgeous tasty cupcakes with a lovely saucy centre which I particularly enjoyed more than any others I've tried and the smooth butter cream isnt sickly like some other makes. They keep fresh for over 3 weeks but of course they hardly lasted 3 days in my house. They"re perfect for any occasion and go down a treat with both adults and children. I wil definitely be buying more for my party and xmas.

